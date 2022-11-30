This stunning DIY gaming PC dream machine is made of glass

This stunning, handmade, gaming PC is a dream machine made of glass. A clear tower case becomes old news compared to this design that offers an entire desk to complete the build. Extra room is good news since it’s packed with high-performance hardware, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, which has been known to generate enough heat to melt its power connectors.

Shared by its owner, Reddit user Kumag 1989, the full specifications are impressive. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, MSI 4090 Gaming Trio, is the headliner, with a custom water-cooling loop and an Intel 11900K CPU on a Z590 Aorus Pro AX motherboard, with an Asus Rog Thor 850W PSU to power it all. This could be Tony Stark’s desk and it even includes a light-up Iron Man head for decoration.

The custom-made glass table is tastefully lit and elegant while providing plenty of room for these components to ventilate. There’s even enough room for a plant — don’t worry, it’s fake so it won’t suffer from the heat. Topping this large and artfully-designed desk are three, high-end gaming monitors from Asus, a 100Hz, 34-inch Rog PG348Q, and two 165Hz, 27-inch VG278QR displays. Logitech G560 gaming speakers provide some of the audio but this incredible workstation also includes the over $3,000 Devialet Phantom I 108dB speakers, the large, black, spherical shapes, poised on top.

As PCGamer pointed out, there are some downsides to having a glass desk. Beyond the ongoing maintenance that would be required to clean up fingerprints, it wouldn’t be wise to get too enthusiastic with a rage quit and slam your keyboard in anger. Those in glass desks, shouldn’t throw tantrums.

Editors' Recommendations