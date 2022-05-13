 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The next PC display refresh rate milestone could be 480Hz

Fionna Agomuoh
By

One display maker is setting its sights on raising the PC and laptop refresh rate standard to 480Hz.

The component brand, AUO, showcased two prototypes of 480Hz gaming monitors in a YouTube video to coincide with its presence at the Society for Information Display’s Display Week (SID Week) conference, which took place in San Jose, California this week.

One of the proposed displays is a 24-inch FHD PC monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate and a less than 1ms response time. The second is a 16-inch FHD laptop display with a 480Hz refresh rate and a response time of “slightly higher than 1ms.”

Ars Technica correctly notes that this is a TN 1080p panel, meaning the proposed display has traded some image quality to prove that the 480Hz refresh rate can be achieved. However, for showcasing at conferences such as SID Week, perfection is not quite necessary.

Refresh rates common on the market today for PCs and laptops are most commonly anywhere between 60Hz and 240Hz. Many gaming-focused monitors or laptops often vary between 165Hz and 240Hz, even in higher resolutions. There are even a few 360Hz displays on the market, such as the Alienware 25 AW2521H; so it does make sense that the industry is looking to experiment beyond that rate.

The display panel supplier AUO 480 Hz prototype.

However, it might take some time for this technology to get to store shelves. At this point, it is still being showcased to manufacturers who would then have to create products to sell to customers.

Ars Technica noted that AUO works with brands, including Acer, Asus, and MSI, providing them panels for monitors and laptops. These brands could be among those that might experiment first with 480Hz refresh rates in the future.

Industry players must first decide if a 480Hz refresh rate is actually useful. Well, you might expect that e-sports professionals could actually be able to make use of refresh rates that high, but the average PC gamer won’t come anywhere close to producing frame rates that high — nor would they be able to tell the difference.

Gaming PC brands in particular use variable refresh rate technology as a way to maximize system processes while still having a lower base refresh rate. Perhaps brands can implement a variable-refresh rate with a maximum of 480Hz before introducing a PC or laptop with a standard refresh rate that high.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk holds off on Twitter deal pending fake account data review

Elon Musk holding two thumbs up.

Shepherd’s star and director on trauma, horror, & bad Scottish weather

shepherd director actor interview 1

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

pokemon go pokefit lumia 950

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution): Everything you need to know

amd radeon rx 6700 xt 12gb gddr6 vram

The best AirPods Pro alternatives

sony wh 1000xm3 noise canceling headphones wf true wireless earbuds amazon deals 2 768x768

How to play Steam games on Android

how to play steam games on android valve link v2

Firestarter review: All smoke, no flame

Ryan Kiera Armstrong screams at the camera in a scene from Firestarter.

How to use photo mode in Gran Turismo 7

Three luxury cars weight in a line outside a Miami hotel.

The best projector screens

The best CPU benchmarking software for 2022

A technician placing a CPU into a motherboard socket for a PC.

How to play co-op in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Jack Garland with the Warriors of Light in Final Fantasy Origin.

How to unlock the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

Frank from Dying Light 2 talking to Aiden.

How to find a village in Minecraft

how to find a village in minecraft