Lenovo just announced the new IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, which is the first Chromebook to come with a high-resolution 120Hz refresh rate display.

Lenovo has also announced a new Chromebox desktop, expanding its already great lineup of devices that run ChromeOS.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i’s high-resolution screen stands out. The 16-inch size is somewhat unique in the world of Chromebooks as few are that large. Keep in mind that every diagonal inch adds room both horizontally and vertically, so this is significantly larger than 14-inch Chromebooks.

Text and graphics should be crisp with the IdeaPad 5i’s 2.5K resolution, and scrolling ultra-smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate. This is the first Chromebook to feature a refresh rate higher than 60Hz, which is a feature usually reserved for gaming laptops and high-end premium devices. It also tops out at 350 nits of brightness, according to Lenovo.

The IdeaPad 5i is more than just a screen and ChromeOS should zip along well with configurations up to an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of storage. Lenovo claims a 12-hour battery life and provided good video-calling hardware with a 1080p webcam and two 2-watt speakers. Ports include a MicroSD slot, two USB-C, two USB-A, and an audio jack. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E round out ample connectivity.

This is a big Chromebook, so the 4.1-pound weight shouldn’t be a surprise. Price hasn’t been announced yet but should be coming soon since the laptop is expected to launch this month.

ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox

Lenovo also updated its Chromebox lineup with the ThinkCentre M60q. Lenovo hasn’t made a ThinkCentre Chromebox for quite some time so this might signal a renewed interest in this market. Measuring 7 inches by 1.33 inches by 7.16 inches, this compact, mountable computer packs up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supports up to four monitors, and comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for fast internet.

An Enterprise version was also announced and is identical in specifications but comes with Google Chromebook Enterprise Upgrade management. Priced at $323, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Enterprise is expected to be available in February 2023.

Editors' Recommendations