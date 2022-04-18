Save $180 on a 17-inch Chromebook during Best Buy’s sale

If you’re in the market for a computing device that will go anywhere with you, there are a lot of great laptop deals out there right now. But if you’re on a budget and want the most bang for your buck, Chromebook deals are worth pouncing on, and one of the best Chromebook deals is currently at Best Buy, where you can get the Asus 17-inch Chromebook for just $189. That’s a massive $180 savings, as it is regularly priced at $369. Three free months of YouTube Premium is included with your purchase, as is free shipping.

Whether you’re shopping the best laptops for college or just have professional computing needs and don’t want to break the bank, the Asus 17-inch Chromebook is a solid option. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. In fact, a Chromebook is a computer made for the way the modern world works, as it features thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and cloud backups. You can read more about Chromebooks vs. laptops, but put simply, this is a secure, fast, simple, and versatile computing device.

But the Asus 17-inch Chromebook is also incredibly capable, as it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, features 4GB of system memory, and has 32GB of internal flash storage. All of these internals make it an incredibly quick and responsive computing experience, and still allows the device to be super light and ultra portable. It weighs just over 5 pounds and is just 0.78-inch thick, and still it manages to sport a built-in HD webcam and microphone, making it easy to chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues and collaborators. In addition to its draw for young professionals and college students, it also is a consideration alongside the best laptops for high school students.

If a new computing device is on your shopping list right now and you aren’t interested in throwing tons of money at it, the Asus 17-inch Chromebook is a top consideration. It’s just $189 at Best Buy right now, which is a $180 savings from its regular price of $369. You can break it in with three free months of YouTube Premium, and free shipping and in-store pickup are available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations