 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Steam Deck 2? This leak suggests Valve is working on new hardware

Monica J. White
By
Steam Deck sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

An exciting piece of gossip just dropped, and it might have something to do with the Steam Deck — or it could be something else entirely. We’re talking about a mysterious new device made by Valve that has just received radio certification from the South Korea National Radio Research Agency. Code-named “RC-V1V-1030,” the product is referred to as a “low-power wireless device.” What’s Valve up to now?

The problem is that it could be nearly anything. Aside from a Steam Deck 2, or perhaps even just a refresh to the existing console, Valve has expressed interest in making a new virtual reality (VR) gaming headset to follow up on the Valve Index. Even an updated Steam Controller fits the description. The only thing to be learned from the certification is that the device uses 5GHz Wi-Fi, which could apply to all three of those potential products.

Recommended Videos

Valve’s Steam Deck is still fairly new, but technology tends to age quickly. Many companies got us used to yearly or biyearly release cycles. Does that mean this mysterious device could indeed be the next iteration of Steam Deck? Some might say that it’s too early for the handheld to receive all-new hardware, but a slightly more powerful version is not out of the question. Valve could release, for instance, a Steam Deck with an improved screen to match the recent competition from Lenovo, Ayaneo, and Asus.

Related

A new Valve hardware device just received radio certification in South Korea

Valve Index was 1007
Steam Deck was 1010
??? is 1030https://t.co/AfgKorlyFZ pic.twitter.com/ECJPhqxTsu

&mdash; Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) September 7, 2023

A point in that favor is that Valve started selling refurbished Steam Decks recently, suggesting the company is moving through some backlog of returns.

A Steam Controller 2 would make a lot of sense, given that the first one was released in 2015 and has since been discontinued. However, an extra scoop from Phoronix (also shared by The Verge) tells us that Valve has been making sneaky changes to the code of its Van Gogh APU.  A new product family name was added, dubbed “Sephiroth,” followed by a product called “Galileo.” That makes the Steam Controller sound implausible. While it would be wireless and low-power, it wouldn’t have a Van Gogh APU inside.

A VR headset, however, would have its own chip — and Valve has made it clear that it believes the current APU found inside the Steam Deck would do well in a standalone gaming VR headset. The question is whether the APU would be powerful enough to handle VR titles. The chip does well enough within the Steam Deck, but handling VR is a whole different ballgame. Now, if Valve was to release a headset that works as a standalone, but can also be connected to a gaming PC, that could work.

It’s too early to say with any certainty what this product is going to be, but it very well might make it to market, given the certification. My money’s on a Steam Deck refresh that’s still not a whole new console — think Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED. We’ll keep you posted if there are any new developments.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
There’s a new ROG Ally competitor, and it’s even more portable
Press image of the AYA NEO AIR 1S handheld gaming console

Planning to buy the newly launched Asus ROG Ally? Hold up, because there's a new competitor in town. Ayaneo has announced the Air 1S, a brand-new handheld gaming console that has some interesting tricks up its sleeves.

Rather than emphasizing how powerful this console is, the company focuses on its size and design. It is arguably the most compact and lightweight handheld, AMD-based Windows console on the market. Available in two variants, the standard edition weighs 450 grams with a 21.6mm thickness, while the limited edition weighs only 405 grams and has a thickness of 18mm.

Read more
Nope, I still don’t regret buying my Steam Deck
Emulator collection on Steam Deck.

It sucks being an early adopter. After using Asus' new ROG Ally for a few hours -- you can read my Asus ROG Ally review for my full thoughts -- I was ready to feel massive regret over buying my Steam Deck. It's a tired story; but it remains true that being an early adopter rarely pays off.

There's more to the story of how these two products match up, though, than just faster hardware and more games. Despite how I feel about the ROG Ally, there's one big reason I don't plan on selling my Steam Deck anytime soon: emulation.
Built for emulation

Read more
If the leaked Asus ROG Ally price is real, the Steam Deck is in trouble
Forza Horizon 4 runs on an Asus ROG Ally.

Since Asus announced its ROG Ally handheld, one question has dominated the conversation: how much will it cost? If a new leak is to be believed, the flagship model will come in at $700.

Best Buy, which seems to be exclusively handling distribution in the U.S., had a listing briefly go live for the ROG Ally. It shows a model with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage coming in at $700.

Read more