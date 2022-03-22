  1. Computing
Upcoming Windows update will kill Internet Explorer for good

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Internet Explorer is set to have its final end-of-life update on June 15. The Windows 10 update will be sent out to PCs after that date, disabling the browser and wiping it from devices.

While Microsoft has detailed its plans to retire Internet Explorer since May 2021, the Redmond, Washington company says the upcoming end-of-life update will disable the browser in a fashion that will redirect users to the Microsoft Edge browser when they try to access the feature.

An Internet Explorer web browser tab showing the version information.
No Internet Explorer 12 in Windows 9. At least, not yet.

Microsoft Edge has been Microsoft’s primary browser since early 2020 and comes default on new Windows devices. Microsoft Edge includes an Internet Explorer mode, which allows websites and applications based on legacy scripts and code to be viewed in a more compatible fashion.

The platforms that will be affected by the Internet Explorer 11 end-of-life update include the Windows 10 client and IoT versions 20H2 and later.

Meanwhile,  there are several older Windows versions and other exceptions, that won’t be affected as they won’t be receiving the Windows 10 update. These include:

  • Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge
  • Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC
  • Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on:
    • Windows 8.1
    • Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU)
    • Windows Server SAC (all versions)
    • Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions)
    • Windows Server LTSC (all versions)
    • Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)

Microsoft also recently released its Windows 11 update, which notably does not include Internet Explorer and runs Microsoft Edge as its primary browser.

Internet Explorer has been a Microsoft staple for 25 years. The once-popular browser ruled the 1990s and 2000s but became infamous for its security vulnerabilities and frequent malware threats.

In February, Apple evangelists asked for feedback on the Safari browser and were taken aback by the onslaught of negative responses, with users calling it the “new Internet Explorer.”

However, Microsoft appears to have learned from its mistakes with Internet Explorer, to where Microsoft Edge rates among the best browsers on the market.

