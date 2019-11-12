The Windows 10 November 2019 Update has launched. Here’s how to download it

After a period of beta testing with Windows Insiders, and a few weeks of preparation, Microsoft is finally rolling out the Windows 10 November 2019 Update to the general public.

Previously code-named 19H2, the update will now begin appearing as a download for most Windows 10 users in Windows Update. It is smaller in size and won’t deliver on many new features, but will smash some bugs that had plagued the operating system.

As we’ve previously detailed, this latest update is fairly minor when compared to previous Windows 10 updates. It doesn’t come with any major design changes, and is designed to service the bugs, and other issues the previous Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

There are a few new features, though. The update now includes access to third-party digital assistants on the lock screen, as well as some new ways to add events from the calendar in the taskbar. There are also some smaller changes to the ways to you can manage Action Center notifications, as well as search for files in the File Explorer. You will also notice that the navigation panel in the Start Menu will expand when you hover over it with your mouse.

According to Microsoft, the November 2019 Update will be available for Windows 10 users “seeking” this latest release. If it is ready for your PC, you will see a “Feature update to Windows 10, version 1909” message in Windows Update. You can then trigger a download of it by clicking Download and install now.

If you don’t see it, you can try to trigger the update heading to Windows Settings, clicking Update & Security, and Windows Update. Once the Check for Update button is pushed, the update should download to your PC automatically, and you can apply it via the steps above and by clicking Restart Now, or scheduling a restart.

If you’re running an older version of Windows 10 (such as the April 2018 Update) which is close to reaching end of service, the update process will be a bit different. for you. You will automatically receive this update as a featured update. This is part of Microsoft’s efforts to keep all Windows 10 devices updated, and ensuring that you can “receive the monthly updates that are critical to device security and ecosystem health.”

