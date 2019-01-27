Digital Trends
Computing

Windows 10 to eat even more disk space as ‘reserved storage’ for updates

Georgina Torbet
By

The saga of Windows 10 updates continues. Following on from the disaster of the October 2018 update which failed on some machines and the controversy of opting some unknowing users into beta testing, the newest version of updates will require more of your computer’s storage space than before.

According to a blog post by Microsoft program manager Jesse Rajwan, the next major update of Windows 10 will change the way in which the operating system manages disk space so that updates will always be able to occur automatically. The new system will set aside some disk space as “reserved storage” to be used by updates as well as apps, temporary files, and system caches.

The concern is particularly on the disk space required for installing updates, as the blog post says that “when it’s time for an update, the temporary unneeded OS files in the reserved storage will be deleted and update will use the full reserve area. This will enable most PCs to download and install an update without having to free up any of your disk space, even when you have minimal free disk space.”

While that sounds good, the way that it works is by Windows taking over a chunk of storage space which you cannot use for any other purpose. “The reserved storage cannot be removed from the OS,” the blog post explains. Given that the anticipated size of reserve storage “will start at about 7GB,” that’s a fair chunk of additional space to take up given the fact that Windows 10 can already bloat to use 30GB or more of disk space.

Microsoft advises that once the feature is rolled out you can reduce the amount of reserve storage on your device in two ways. Firstly, you can remove optional features from your system by going to Settings > Apps > Apps & features > Manage optional features. Uninstalling features should reduce the amount of space taken up by reserved storage. Secondly, you can remove any installed Windows language packs that you do not need. To do this, go to Settings > Time & Language > Language and select for uninstallation any languages you don’t need, which will also reduce reserved storage.

All of this seems like an unnecessary annoyance for Windows users working with limited disk space, and the push towards automatic updates will not go down well as long as the stability of updates continues to be a problem.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft takes $200 off select Surface Pro 6 models for a limited time

Looking to save some money? The Microsoft online store is currently discounting select models the latest Surface Pro 6 Windows 10 2-in-1 by $200, but only through February 3 and while supplies last.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

The upcoming version of Windows 10 could be named the April 2019 Update

Previous Windows 10 releases have had unique names, but a new rumor suggests that this year's first big Windows 10 update, currently codenamed 19H1, could officially be called the April 2019 Update. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
microsoft build 2018 keynote ai revolution day two cortana timeline
Computing

Cortana integrates with Microsoft To-Do to ensure maximum productivity

Microsoft's To-Do app is officially picking up support for Cortana, allowing people to leverage the Microsoft virtual assistant to manage their reminders, tasks, and more to help them remain on schedule.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
10 biggest announcements at google io 2015 audience closeup
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 will take place at a familiar time and at a predictable locale

Google has taken the wraps off of the dates and location for Google I/O 2019. The event is set to take place from May 7 to 9 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event will likely be where Google unveils Android…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

We compare two of our favorite portable Windows PC devices. Which is best?

The Surface Pro 6 is our all-time favorite Windows 2-in-1, and the Dell XPS 13 our favorite laptop. Both devices might be excellent, but there's a lot that makes the two different. In this head to head guide, we help you decide which one is…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Mobile

5G vs. Wi-Fi: How they’re different, and why you’ll need both

While 5G, the fifth generation of mobile network technology, is creating a lot of buzz right now, Wi-Fi is also evolving and improving. We take a look at the differences between the two technologies and explain why both are important.
Posted By Simon Hill
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for 'Civilization 6'

'Civilization VI' offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

The DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

The Surface Laptop 2 is impressive, but can it challenge the Dell XPS 13?

Microsoft updated its traditional clamshell notebook, releasing the Surface Laptop 2 with faster internals and a new black color scheme. Is that enough to give it the edge over one of our favorites, Dell's XPS 13?
Posted By Mark Coppock
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle