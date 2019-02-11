Digital Trends
Computing

Windows 7 vs. Windows 10: Which is better?

Windows 7 is still immensely popular. Is it really better than Windows 10?

Arif Bacchus
By
microsoft building tab support into windows 10 upgrade popup

It might seem obvious always to run the latest and greatest Microsoft operating system on your PC. But many people don’t agree. Windows 10 only recently surpassed Windows 7 as the most popular version of Windows. Despite the end of support in one year’s time, many are still holding on to the nearly 10-year-old Windows 7 operating system.

Though it has a rightful place in the heart of consumers, Windows 7’s drastic differences from Windows 10 might be a reason that you are holding back from a long-awaited upgrade. In this guide, we give a look at some of the biggest areas where the two converge.

The look: Start Menu and apps

windows 10 april 2019 update white theme cropped
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Windows 7 holds on to tradition from previous releases such as Windows XP and Windows 98 and features a familiar, simplistic and easy to understand user interface. Want to find your program? Simply hit the Start button and find it in the list. Want to quickly add a printer or visit the control panel? Simply click the link to the right side of the Start Menu. Asides from a fancy “Aero” and glass look, there are no distractions that get in your way. All the important information and settings you typically want are right there, front and center.

Along with the ability to change its colors and further customize elements of the Start Menu, Windows 10 shakes up things and re-introduces a feature from Windows 8 known as Live Tiles. Some apps in Windows 10 not only can be installed directly as .exe files but also downloaded through a platform known as the Microsoft Store. It is these apps which will have Live Tiles on the right side of the Start Menu. By default, some of these Live Tiles are pinned next to the list of your desktop apps and intend to show you quick information about weather, sports, and more at a quick glance.

Like the App Store on your iPhone, you can download Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, and more to your PC from the Microsoft Store. These make accessing some of those popular services quicker and easier and the overall UI is a bit more optimized for newer touch screen devices. That’s something Windows 7 can’t do at all.

The features: notifications, search, and Cortana

microsoft separating cortana from windows 10 search

Also slightly similar to your iPad, Windows 10 also has a dedicated notification center known as Action Center. If you’re on Windows 7, notifications typically appear in the taskbar, but Windows 10 steps that up and puts notifications in one clean and concise environment. The Action Center in Windows 10 will show notifications about important system information, and emails. It also has quick toggle switches for screen brightness, sharing files, network settings, and more.

Other important differences in Windows 7 and Windows 10 is the addition of Cortana. This Windows 10 voice assistant is somewhat equal to Siri and can assist you in certain tasks like keeping up with sports scores, weather and sending emails. Cortana is a big part of the newest version of Windows and is integrated with several core areas, including the Microsoft Edge web browser, which is exclusive to Windows 10. That web browser is also more modern than Internet Explorer 11 bundled in Windows 7. It comes with support for ad blocking extensions, continuing web pages from your phone, and more.

As for searching for your files, Microsoft is separating Cortana from Search in the next version of Windows 10. That makes the search experience in Windows 10 more like Windows 7, but with the bonus of having it search the internet and the web for helpful information along with your files.

Support and security

windows 10 april 2019 update cropped
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

As mentioned before, Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7 in about one years time. That means that upgrading Windows 10 is your best bet to stay safe from the ever-evolving threats from viruses, However, unlike Windows 7 which only received one major “Service Pack” update, Microsoft frequently works on big updates to Windows 10. Fresh features are always making its way into the newer Windows operating system. It gets major updates twice a year, with the most recent update rumored to be the April 2019 Update. In the past few years, Windows 10 has received new features like the ability to sync your activities across devices with Windows Timeline and continue things on your Android phone on your PC.

Unlike previous versions (including Windows 7), Windows 10 isn’t a stand-alone product for Microsoft. It’s more like a service. The company releases updates twice a year and intends to keep supporting the operating system into the near future. If that plan works out, that means you shouldn’t need to buy a new version a few years from now.

Compatibility and gaming

Playing Fortnite on a laptop
Nate Barrett/Digital Trends

Despite all the new features in Windows 10, Windows 7 still does have better app compatibility. While Photoshop, Google Chrome, and other popular application continue to work on both Windows 10 and Windows 7, some old third-party pieces of software work better on the older operating system. That can include software for printing mailing labels, managing point of sales systems, and more. This is often a reason why some businesses have been reluctant to update.

Still, Microsoft is taking steps to kill off compatibility in Windows 7. As an example, its new Office 2019 software won’t work on Windows 7. There’s also the hardware element too, as Windows 7 runs better on older hardware which the resource-heavy Windows 10 might struggle with. In fact, it is almost impossible to find a new Windows 7 laptop in 2019.

As for gaming, Microsoft bundles in an Xbox app on Windows 10. This allows you to stream content from an Xbox One over to your PC and keep tabs on Xbox Live content. You also can find popular Microsoft games like Forza 7 or State of Decay for download right in the Microsoft Store on Windows 10. Outside of that, Windows 10 exclusively supports DirectX 12, which is a technology that helps render video and audio in Windows 10. It is often a requirement for downloading and playing newer titles.

It’s time to upgrade to Windows 10

windows 10 october update

Although the free upgrade path to Windows 10 ended a long time ago, it is time to let go of Windows 7 and move to Windows 10. While Windows 10 isn’t perfect and many have believed it poses privacy concerns for its data collection, it’s the more secure operating system. Sure, there is the occasional bug, but Microsoft is always patching things quickly and working on updating Windows 10.

There are plenty of reasons for Windows 7 to hold a soft spot in our hearts, but in a world where malware and viruses are always attacking computers, going with the safer and more secure version of Windows is the better bet now rather than later. If for no other reason, it’s worth switching so you don’t have to pay the fee Microsoft will start charging. Besides, there are always ways to make Windows 10 feel a bit like the old system you love.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

Is 5G millimeter wave spectrum dangerous? We asked an expert
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review
Computing

Is your PC grinding to a halt? Here are a few ways to speed it up

Unlike fine wine and good cheese, your computer doesn't get better with age. Fortunately, these 10 tips will show how to speed up Windows, regardless of which version of Microsoft's popular OS you're currently running.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most people, do you really need a Core i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

Lose the key for your favorite software? These handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 6 best free antivirus apps to help protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual-monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual-monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a new Surface Laptop 2 for $900 at Amazon

Looking to save on Surface? It is not clear how long this latest deal will last, but an Amazon deal covers a wide variety of configurations of Microsoft's MacBook alternative and brings prices down to as low as $900. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Don’t expect to see the new Dell XPS 15 with OLED display until April

There could be a delay in the release of Dell's new laptops with OLED panels. A new tweet from Dell executive Frank Azor suggests that these new devices might not come until a month later.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2080 reveal
Computing

RTX 2070 is the most popular Turing GPU for Steam gamers

Nvidia's RTX graphics cards might not be selling like hotcakes, but they are selling and they're more popular than AMD's Vega GPUs. The most popular entry in the lineup is the RTX 2070, beating out its stronger and weaker contemporaries.
Posted By Jon Martindale