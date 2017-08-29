Latest Windows Insider webcast hits Mixer at 10 a.m. PT this morning

Why it matters to you Here's your best chance to get the inside scoop on Windows 10 Fall Creators Update before it's release, hopefully next month.

Microsoft’s Windows Insider program is how the company keeps in touch with its most dedicated Windows 10 users. Millions of users enjoy early access to the next major Windows 10 builds and, in exchange, Microsoft asks them for their feedback on what’s working and what’s not. Communication is a two-way street, of course, and Microsoft also periodically holds Windows Insider webcasts to keep users up to date on the latest happenings.

Jason Howard, a member of the Windows Insider engineering team, took to Twitter to announce the next Engineering Systems webcast:

I'm excited and (almost) ready! The ES team is putting the finishing touches on the content! Hope everyone is able to attend! https://t.co/U9yrqOaUTz — Jason Howard (@NorthFaceHiker) August 28, 2017

Here are the details on the webcast, which will be hosted on Mixer and will start promptly at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Ready for the next #WindowsInsider webcast? Tune in tomorrow at 10am PDT (5pm UTC)! Engineering Systems deep-dive! https://t.co/gKWNaPO4le pic.twitter.com/3eXVhk2LgL — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) August 28, 2017

If you want to know more about the gritty details via a “deep-dive” by the Engineering Systems group, then here’s your chance. With Windows 10 Fall Creators Update just around the corner, this might be the best opportunity to get the inside scoop on just how the Windows Insider team managed to pack in so many new features.