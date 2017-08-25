Microsoft releases Windows Insider Build 16275, focused on stability, not features

Why it matters to you As Microsoft continues to polish the forthcoming Fall Creators Update, Insider builds like this one give us a sneak peek at what we can expect when from the next major Windows update.

With the aptly named Fall Creators Update coming soon, Microsoft ramped up production of Windows Insider builds. That means there is a new one on Friday and we will probably see more than a few in September as Microsoft irons out the kinks in the upcoming Windows update.

So what does that mean for you? Well, if you’re an Insider on the Fast Ring, you can expect more frequent updates in the coming weeks. The bad news is, they will not have much in the way of blockbuster new features. At best, you’ll see a bunch of bugfixes and stability improvements. That’s not bad, but it just means updates like the latest one, Build 16275, will be a bit less than exciting.

“We are now at the point of the development cycle for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update where our focus is now on stabilization for release to the world. This means that we intend to release new builds to Insiders more quickly and that these builds will include mostly bug fixes,” wrote Microsoft’s Dona Sarkar.

Build 16275 is filled to the brim with bug fixes, it’s overflowing even. First up, Asphalt 8 players will be pleased to learn that the latest build includes a patch for an issue which caused the game to stop accepting player inputs, which are fairly important for any game.

More than that, though, the latest Insider Build, unlike the previous one, is packed with minor adjustments you might not even notice. Like misplaced progress wheels when you load up some websites. Yep, sometimes your cursor might be in the wrong place, not too wrong, just a little wrong.

Additionally, sometimes the Slideshow app would decide it’s time to hard-lock your PC, and make it impossible to resume from a sleep mode without using Ctrl + Alt + Del.

Another bug fix addresses overlarge taskbars. That is right, sometimes Windows decides your taskbar is too small and makes that little guy a bit thicker than it should be. Usually this only happened after switching from a monitor with a high DPI to a monitor with a low DPI. But worry no longer! Build 16275 fixes that issue, and your taskbar should remain as thin or as thick as you like.