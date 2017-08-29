Athelas is a home blood-testing device already approved by the FDA

Why it matters to you Blood-testing Theranos was proven to be a fraud last year, but that hasn't stopped new companies from stepping in to fill the home-testing gap.

Blood testing startup Theranos may be dead in the water, but that doesn’t mean that the concept behind the disgraced startup has disappeared. Really, it has just found a new champion. Meet Athelas, heralded as an instant blood diagnostics system capable of testing for diseases such as the flu, bacterial infections, and even cancer. Best of all? You can do all your testing from the comfort of your own home.

Founded by Tanay Tandon when he was just 17, the three-year-old startup was initially intended to detect malaria via blood samples. But now, Tandon has expanded Athelas’ capabilities. The cylindrical device (which looks a bit like an Amazon Echo) allows you to insert a slide with a few drops of your blood, and then determines whether your white blood cell count is abnormal. Your results are delivered to you via a companion app, and should be viewable within 60 seconds.

Powered by computer imaging and developed in conjunction with oncologists (who are apparently already lending these devices to their patients), Athelas wants to avoid the nightmare that was the Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos debacle. Of course, it helps that the Athelas team is rife with medical expertise, and already enjoys clinical validation of its results. Moreover, Athelas is FDA-approved, and can be used for imaging diagnostics.