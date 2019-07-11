Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure

Luke Dormehl
By

From DIY water-testing kits to checking out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s databases, there are various ways you can go about testing whether or not water is safe to drink before you elect to pour it down your throat. Scientists from the University of Missouri and Mexico’s Universidad de Guanajuato have come up with an alternative solution — and it’s a high tech doozy!

Their approach involves using a tattoo removal laser machine to flash out a series of brief bursts of light, each lasting around 10 nanoseconds. These flashes of light travel through a fiber optic cable, which is wrapped on one end with paint-on liquid electrical tape. The cable’s end is submerged in the liquid to be tested, converting the laser light into sound. The sound is recorded by a microphone, and the data analyzed in real time.

In short, it uses sonar technology to measure the purity of liquid. It does this by measuring the length of time which passes between each laser flash and the sound reaching the microphone. This allows the researchers to work out how quickly sound waves are traveling in the water — which lets them establish whether there is something in the water that is causing the sound waves to not move as fast as they should.

“This phenomenon is known as the photoacoustic effect,” Dr. Gerardo Gutiérrez Juárez at the Universidad de Guanajuato, told Digital Trends. “The photoacoustic effect is the generation of sound with light. If the PA effect is produced by a nanosecond or pulsed lasers, the frequency of generated sound is in the range of the ultrasound. … With our technology, we can measure the velocity of sound in fluids. This physical magnitude is very important because is correlated with other physical magnitudes like density, which are hard to measure.”

What the technology doesn’t do — unless some other liquid analysis technologies we’ve covered — is to tell you what is present in the liquid. It will tell you whether a liquid sample is as pure as you hope it to be, but not what is contaminating it or the concentration of this contaminant. It is a quick and easy method of forensic quality control.

A paper describing the work, titled “Laser-induced sound pinging: A rapid photoacoustic method to determine the speed of sound in microliter fluid volumes,” was recently published in the journal Sensors and Actuators, B: Chemical.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

What you should know before buying a smart appliance in 2019
driftwood ai robots move mzmzmjaymw
Emerging Tech

Japanese researchers use deep learning A.I. to get driftwood robots moving

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have figured out a way to take everyday natural objects, like pieces of wood, and get deep learning algorithms to figure out how to make them move.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These fun robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up some great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin
News

Amazon takes another step toward being your home internet provider

Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems filed an application with the FCC on Thursday to obtain permission to launch 3,236 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. The goal of the satellites would be to cover the majority of the United States…
Posted By Emily Price
spcex contract nasa ixpe heapow 1
Emerging Tech

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA’s new X-Ray observatory in 2021

NASA has announced it will be contracting SpaceX to launch its newest X-Ray observatory into space. The Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will consist of three telescopes which will investigate cosmic X-rays.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fbis face recognition database holds 13 of all americans fbi facial mem 3
News

Digital rights group Fight for the Future wants to ban facial recognition

Fight for the Future, a digital rights group, announced a campaign on Tuesday, July 9 calling for a complete ban on government use of facial recognition surveillance software. The campaign website, BanFacialRecognition.com, asks visitors to…
Posted By Allison Matyus
facial recognition apple
Emerging Tech

Amazing smart glass can recognize numbers, no added tech required

What if it was possible to carry out facial recognition using just an ordinary piece of glass, with no added tech? It sounds crazy, but researchers have been working to develop exactly that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Romaine lettuce
Emerging Tech

Researchers have built a robot whose sole mission in life is to pick lettuce

Researchers at the U.K.’s University of Cambridge have developed an A.I.-powered robot that’s able to identify and pick iceberg lettuce. Check it out in full lettuce-picking action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
harvard seas smallest polarization camera tiny
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

How well can the cameras in self-driving cars see camouflaged or transparent objects? A new polarization camera developed by researchers at Harvard could help improve the accuracy of machine vision.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sweat measuring patch air force sweating
Emerging Tech

This wearable sensor sips sweat to work out whether a person is dehydrated

A new smart sensor can tell whether a person is becoming dehydrated by analyzing the potassium and sodium in their sweat. Here's why it could be a game-changer for soldiers, athletes, and anyone who works outdoors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mod laser directed energy weapons wildcat v1
Emerging Tech

U.K. military is getting serious about lasers and other energy weapons

The U.K.’s Ministry of Defence is investing $162 million in trialling the next generation of laser and radio frequency Directed Energy Weapons. Warfare is about to get a whole lot more sci-fi!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin orbit rocket test boeing 747 d ipganu8aaotaf
Emerging Tech

Virgin Orbit took a major step toward launching satellites from a Boeing 747

Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a Boeing 747, clearing the way for the company to launch a similar rocket into space later this year. A spinoff of Virgin Galactic, it plans to launch small satellites into low-Earth orbit from a plane.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Anybotics ANYmal robotic dog
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spot. Anymal is a four-legged dog robot with all kinds of new tricks

Boston Dynamics isn’t the only company building robotic dogs. Swiss robotics company Anybotics has one of its own design -- and it's pretty darn impressive. We spoke with Anybotics co-founder Péter Fankhauser to find out just what it's…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Hayabusa2 probe collects first-ever subsurface samples from an asteroid

It can be hard waiting for news from 200 million miles away, but on Wednesday, Japan's space agency said it believes its Hayabusa2 probe has collected the first subsurface materials from an asteroid.
Posted By Trevor Mogg