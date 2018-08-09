Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This underwater camera drone can auto-follow and film while you dive

Luke Dormehl
By

Chalk it up to a misspent youth watching movies like The Abyss if you want, but we’re total suckers for underwater robots. However, the majority of machines we see in this space are either aimed at industry or used exclusively as research and development projects within university research labs. Thankfully, Chinese startup Youcan Robot is throwing a bone to the regular working man and woman — courtesy of its new underwater drone, which just launched on Kickstarter.

Called BW-Space, it’s a remote control drone that’s capable of descending more than 300 feet below the waves, attached to dry land via a communications cable which reaches up to a Wi-Fi module on the surface. So long as you’re within range of this module, you can then control the underwater drone using your trusty smartphone or tablet. What better way to spend a day at the beach than taking well-illuminated 4K videos or 12MP stills of the depths, right?

“BW-Space Underwater Drone is the second-generation product developed by the Youcan Robot team,” Jenny Pan, chief marketing officer of Youcan Robot, told Digital Trends. “It is the world’s first underwater drone with intelligent tracking. Users who operate our drones can use the intelligent tracking function to automatically follow divers and swimmers, and can free their hands without having to operate the machines all the time. We also have the intelligent function of automatically adjusting the light. As the depth of the dive deepens, the BW-Space can intelligently adjust the light according to the brightness of the external environment to achieve the optimal shooting effect.”

As if that wasn’t smart enough, Pan said that the aquatic drone also boasts a fixed depth and direction motion control algorithm that ensures that the BW-Space will stay in a stable position in the water even when faced with a current. This is achieved courtesy of thrust provided by two horizontal and one vertical propellor, capable of moving the BW-Space through the waves at a maximum of 6.6 feet per second.

“Our BW-Space will appeal to divers, fishing enthusiasts, photography enthusiasts, drone enthusiasts, and [just general] technology enthusiasts,” Pan continued. “Since the emergence of BW-Space, we have participated in many exhibitions and won many awards. Users adore BW-Space Underwater Drone.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns, which can fail to materialize on time or as described to customers. However, if you’re aware of these risks and still want to get involved, head over to the BW-Space Kickstarter page to pledge your cash. Prices start at $659 for the basic kit, although pricier options with more accessories are also available. Shipping is planned to take place in October.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

There's a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism
carbon nanotube spider silk
Emerging Tech

Gene-edited silkworms spin out spider silk, could lead to mass production

Researchers have shown that by genetically engineering silkworms to have spider genes, they can produce higher yields of spider silk. The technique may pave the path toward mass production of this promising material.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cheap 3d printers monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
artificial intelligence trained to render faces from text ai face batch
Computing

Programmer trains artificial intelligence to draw faces from text descriptions

Animesh Karnewar wanted to know how characters described in books would appear in reality, so he turned to artificial intelligence to see if it could render these fictional people. He used machine learning to train the A.I.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
robot that can skim rocks skimming machine
Emerging Tech

Your stone-skipping skills pale in comparison to this robotic rock launcher

Former NASA engineer-turned-popular YouTube inventor Mark Rober has created a robot that's able to skim rocks. Check it out in all its fantastic summer afternoon-wasting brilliance.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Walmart Black Friday
Emerging Tech

Walmart’s new grocery robots aim to speed up your shopping experience

Walmart teamed up with a robot shuttle system company to find a way to speed up its in-store grocery pickup service. The service will launch in one Walmart superstore later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
internet is causing sleep deprivation gettyimages 931804786
Emerging Tech

Widespread internet access is causing mass sleep deprivation, study suggests

A study claims that high-speed internet may be costing us up to 25 minutes of sleep per night. And, surprisingly, the biggest problem isn't among those young people who are under 30.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
soft robot hand ocean gripper2
Emerging Tech

Soft robotic hand gives scientists new grip on deep sea life

A team of roboticists and marine biologists from Harvard University have created a sampling device that’s soft and flexible for grabbing fragile organisms, and can be 3D printed for easy customization.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
pizza hut dilly plate robot news
Emerging Tech

When it comes to bringing you a slice, Pizza Hut’s new robot can’t be topped

Pizza Hut has added a robotic waiter to its staff in South Korea, where it will bring pizza to hungry customers. While it's not the first time the chain has worked with robots, the company that developed the bot also has greater plans.
Posted By Andy Boxall
spider microbot spiderbot
Emerging Tech

Don’t bug out: Spider-like microbots will get under your skin … in a good way

Researchers have created multifunctional microbots using to a new fabrication process that lets them build millimeter-scale machines with micrometer-scale features. They demonstrated their breakthrough with a spider-like model.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
drone herds flock of birds
Emerging Tech

Caltech is training drones to ‘herd’ flocks of birds. Here’s why

Birds can cause problems issues for airplanes. To help, engineers at Caltech have developed an algorithm that allows a single drone to herd a whole flock of birds away from an airport’s airspace.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google glass monthly update october
Emerging Tech

There’s a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism

Stanford University researchers may have found the perfect application for Google’s ill-fated Google Glass smart glasses: Helping kids with autism to deal better in social situations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Graphene
Emerging Tech

Materials scientists have found a way to make graphene twice as tough

Graphene may be stronger than steel, but its extreme thinness also means it can tear. Researchers have found a way to make it more than twice as tough, using carbon nanotubes for reinforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl