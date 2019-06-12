Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Want your very own genuine Diplodocus skeleton? It’ll cost you

Luke Dormehl
By

What self-respecting person who was once an 8-year-old kid hasn’t, at one time or another, dreamed of owning their very own genuine dinosaur? Well, so long as you’ve got a couple million bucks to spare, this could be your lucky day — because a bona fide dino skeleton, described as a cousin of the Diplodocus family, is up for auction.

Dinosaur skeletons are, unsurprisingly, not all that common as auction items. This particular skeleton, named “Skinny,” is even rarer than most due to the fact that it’s one of just a handful of sauropod skeletons known to be largely complete. Stretching 42 feet from head to tail tip, the skeleton was discovered and excavated in 2012, before being assembled earlier this year. The successful bidder will receive the exact GPS point where it was discovered, alongside “rare skin imprints” that accompanied the bones.

“The specimen has been studied scientifically and remains to name,” Eric Mickeler, consultant for the French art chamber CECOA, working with the auction house, told Digital Trends. Describing the uniqueness of Skinny, Mickeler answered poetically that, “there are many cars, but few Bugatti,” and “many diamonds, but few diamonds of 200 carats and more. There may indeed be other auctions, but do they have a catalog comparable to mine? The answer is no because this sale is exceptional in the annals.”

diplodocus skeleton auction june 2019 img 4858

Given all of this, it’s no shocker that Skinny will set you back a fair amount of cash. Exactly how much remains to be seen, although the organizers of the Aguttes auction are predicting 1.2 million to 1.8 million euros ($1.35 million – $2 million). The auction, which takes place in France but is open to telephone bids from around the world, will continue through 3 p.m. local time on June 13. In other words, you’ve probably left it a bit late to start saving!

As to how Skinny will then be shipped to the winning buyer, Mickeler said that: “If the reserve price is reached and the sale is formalized, the dinosaur will be disassembled, bone by bone. The skeleton will [then] be stored in [eight] wooden boxes.” From there it will be transported to a secure storage area where it will wait for the buyer to allocate it a new home.

Don’t give up hope of ever getting to see Skinny for yourself, though. Mickeler suggested that it will likely wind up on loan to a museum.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

IP Vanish unveils deals on monthly and annual VPN plans for Father’s Day
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic Air Review
Photography

Take to the skies with DJI’s best drone deals, including $120 off Mavic Air

DJI's line of drones and gimbals just got a bit more enticing. Through June 16, the DJI Summer Sale means discounts as big as three-figures on the most popular products, from the Mavic 2 Zoom to the Ronin-S gimbal.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best sleep apps
Emerging Tech

Want a good night’s sleep? Delete that sleep-tracking app, expert advises

Sleep-tracking apps could be making your sleep worse, a British sleep expert has warned. The use of sleep tracking technology can raise anxieties about sleep to the point where users can actually develop insomnia.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight heat probe solution pia23272 16 640x350 1
Emerging Tech

How to move a mole: NASA scientists design rescue operation for Mars lander

NASA's InSight lander is facing some challenges. One of its instruments, the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package, got stuck while drilling several months ago. Now scientists have a plan to save the drill.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
x ray trace map nicernightmovesnolabels sm 1
Emerging Tech

This beautiful map of the sky traces key sources of X-rays as seen from the ISS

NASA has released an image showing mapping data gathered by the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer instrument aboard the ISS. It traces the X-ray sources which NICER captures during its night time passes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
milky way black hole gas disk nrao19cb05 afrtistimp 05232019 1
Emerging Tech

Milky Way’s supermassive black hole is wrapped in a vast mantle of cool gas

Scientists have long theorized that there must be vast amounts of gas and dust orbiting the huge black hole at the center of our galaxy, forming an accretion disk. Now astronomers have observed the entire accretion disk for the first time.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exomoons extaterretrial life image 6103 exomoon 1
Emerging Tech

In the search for extraterrestrial life, we should look to exomoons

Traditionally scientists have looked to other planets for signs of life, but a new study by an astrophysicist from the University of Lincoln, U.K., suggests we may be more successful if we started looking at moons as well.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble image nc 7773 galactic maturity
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures our galactic twin, the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7773

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new image of a picture-perfect galaxy called NGC 7773 which is located in the constellation of Pegasus, 357 million light-years away from Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
baby gas giants pds 70 image 7251 2e 70b and c 1
Emerging Tech

Two baby gas giants spotted in orbit around a distant star

Two baby planets have been spotted forming around a distant young star called PDS 70. The two planets are growing into gas giants, and one of them came as a complete surprise to the astronomers imaging the star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
james webb telescope vacuum testing 190302vbm4jwst01068approvedng190594 1
Emerging Tech

James Webb telescope undergoes vacuum testing, finally moving toward launch

The long-delayed James Webb telescope is finally moving toward completion. The telescope passed a round of testing, in which the craft is exposed to a simulation of the space environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
giant salamander superglue chinese
Emerging Tech

A medical superglue alternative is made from Chinese giant salamander goo

Forget medical superglue! Harvard researchers have discovered a special natural adhesive that's able to seal up wounds, made from goo excreted from the skin of Chinese giant salamanders.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spinning top optical illusion p1100529 1
Emerging Tech

Hypnotic spinning top throws out crazy optical illusions as it rotates

Remember the never-ending spinning top in the movie Inception? The new 'Mozmocoin' promises to both spin for over 10 minutes and also throw out some dream-worthy optical illusions as it does.
Posted By Luke Dormehl