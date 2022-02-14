Google has made a stylish smart lamp called “dLight,” but you’ll have to work for the web giant to have a chance of owning it.

The existence of the employee-only product was revealed in a tweet by Google designer Ben Gold, 9to5Google reported. Gold said dLight’s primary purpose is to enhance work-from-home setups and also improve lighting for videoconferencing sessions.

The Google lamp is called the “dLight” and I confirmed that it’s not confidential. Again, this product will likely never be for sale outside of the company. pic.twitter.com/fMmDXdr6Yk — Ben Gold (@bengold) February 11, 2022

The lamp’s simple design comprises a circular white base, narrow stem, and a light that can be swiveled into various positions to suit different situations.

It also includes presets for different brightness levels, and the temperature of the light can be altered, too.

As you’d expect, Google’s dLight smart lamp links up with the Google Home app and can be controlled via Google Assistant voice commands.

The device also incorporates a USB-C port and can receive over-the-air updates that could add new features down the road.

If you’re really rather taken by the dLight, then you’ll need to cling to the hope that Google will one day add it to its current collection of tech offerings, among it smartphones, earbuds, smart speakers, and smart doorbells.

But as things currently stand, the only way you’re going to be able to get your hands on the dLight is by taking up a position at Google, which may involve a drastic career change and even a house move — admittedly an extreme course of action for the acquisition of a mere lamp.

A far more sensible move would be to check out Digital Trends’ carefully curated selection of some of the best smart lamps currently available — to everyone, not just folks who work for Google.

