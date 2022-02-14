  1. Smart Home

The stylish Google smart lamp that you’ll (probably) never own

Trevor Mogg
By

Google has made a stylish smart lamp called “dLight,” but you’ll have to work for the web giant to have a chance of owning it.

The existence of the employee-only product was revealed in a tweet by Google designer Ben Gold, 9to5Google reported. Gold said dLight’s primary purpose is to enhance work-from-home setups and also improve lighting for videoconferencing sessions.

The Google lamp is called the “dLight” and I confirmed that it’s not confidential. Again, this product will likely never be for sale outside of the company. pic.twitter.com/fMmDXdr6Yk

&mdash; Ben Gold (@bengold) February 11, 2022

The lamp’s simple design comprises a circular white base, narrow stem, and a light that can be swiveled into various positions to suit different situations.

It also includes presets for different brightness levels, and the temperature of the light can be altered, too.

As you’d expect, Google’s dLight smart lamp links up with the Google Home app and can be controlled via Google Assistant voice commands.

The device also incorporates a USB-C port and can receive over-the-air updates that could add new features down the road.

If you’re really rather taken by the dLight, then you’ll need to cling to the hope that Google will one day add it to its current collection of tech offerings, among it smartphones, earbuds, smart speakers, and smart doorbells.

But as things currently stand, the only way you’re going to be able to get your hands on the dLight is by taking up a position at Google, which may involve a drastic career change and even a house move — admittedly an extreme course of action for the acquisition of a mere lamp.

A far more sensible move would be to check out Digital Trends’ carefully curated selection of some of the best smart lamps currently available — to everyone, not just folks who work for Google.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order — reserve it NOW

Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand.

NASA highlights amazing ‘super bowls’ in our solar system

Mars' Stickney Crater.

The best Super Bowl 2022 movie trailers

Split image of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange 2, & The Rings of Power.

Rocket heading for moon impact may not be SpaceX’s after all

A Chinese Long March 3C rocket launch.

The best skills to unlock first in Dying Light 2

Aiden flying through the air in Dying Light 2.

How to find hidden Unown in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

pokmon legends arceus find hidden unown pok mon

How to play Lost Ark with friends

Lost Ark classes posing on the battlefield.

Lost Ark: Best classes for beginners

Lost Ark Assassin wielding swords.

How to change mouse controls in Lost Ark

Lost Ark player harvesting wood.

Frontpoint vs. SimpliSafe: Which is best for you?

SimpliSafe Hearth home security system

Otherworldly Mars image shows ripples sculpted by dust devils

mars dust devils tgo detail

Don’t use a free VPN — you’ll be putting your data at risk

A close up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Hubble spots a rare pair of highly active galaxies

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope feels incredibly three-dimensional for a piece of deep-space imagery. The image shows Arp 282, an interacting galaxy pair composed of the Seyfert galaxy NGC 169 (bottom) and the galaxy IC 1559 (top).