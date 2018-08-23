Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

DJI’s new Mavic drones are here, and they’re even better than we expected

Drew Prindle
By
1 of 7
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Following months of rumors and leaked photos, Chinese drone manufacturer DJI finally pulled the curtain back on its new Mavic 2 series on Thursday, August 23, unveiling two new camera drones: The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom.

Billed as “the most advanced DJI camera drone[s] ever built,” the new Mavic 2 quads are an evolution of DJI’s hugely popular Mavic line. As such, both drones are equipped with many of the same bells and whistles as the first generation Mavic, but with a few notable upgrades. Here’s what’s new:

Upgrades Galore

First of all, it’s important to note that aside from the cameras they carry, both Mavic 2 drones are exactly the same in terms of specs. They both boast a 31-minute maximum flight time, 4K video capture abilities, a top speed of 44 mph, and a range of intelligent flight modes. DJI has also equipped them with new-and-improved versions of its core flight software, including:

  • ActiveTrack 2.0, which now not only tracks moving subjects automatically but also helps the drone avoid obstacles. Version 2.0 comes with trajectory algorithms that can predict where your subject will be three seconds in the future, and help the drone stay on target even when the subject moves behind an obstacle.
  • OcuSync 2.0, which provides a more stable connection between the drone and your controller. In addition to stronger interference resistance, version 2.0 reportedly enables 1080p video transmission feeds at a distance of up to 5 miles (8km), allowing you to “instantly edit and upload Full HD footage directly from the video cache in the DJI app.”
  • DJI’s new FlightAutonomy system, which enables more accurate obstacle sensing and safer flight. To make this possible, Both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are outfitted with 10 sensors that give them full 360-degree environmental awareness.

All things considered, the Mavic 2 line is a significant improvement over the first generation, despite the fact that the new drones don’t look much different from the old ones.

Sharp Shooters

The only real differentiator between the Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom is their respective camera setups (and also the shooting modes that are afforded by those setups).

The Mavic 2 Pro is arguably the more powerful of the two, thanks largely to the fact that it’s the first and only drone on the market that carries an integrated Hasselblad camera. “Housing a 1-inch CMOS sensor with a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile, the camera captures four times as many levels of color per channel compared to Mavic Pro to provide maximum flexibility for photo and video editing;” DJI explains in a press release. “The Mavic 2 Pro can capture 20-megapixel aerial shots with utmost color accuracy using Hasselblad’s unique Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) technology, while an adjustable aperture from f/2.8-f/11 provides more control across a wide variety of lighting conditions. With 4K 10-bit HDR support, the Mavic 2 Pro can be plugged into a 4K TV with HLG and will play back footage with the right color tones.”

Unfortunately, the Mavic 2 Zoom doesn’t come with a Hasselblad camera — but what it lacks in color accuracy and sensor size, it makes up for with its unique zooming abilities. Much like Parrot’s new Anafi drone, the Mavic Zoom boasts a lossless digital zoom function — a feature that is relatively rare for consumer drones.

“Powered by a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mavic 2 Zoom is DJI’s first foldable consumer drone with zoom, providing a dynamic perspective that ushers in a new era of creative storytelling.” DJI explains. “With the Mavic 2 Zoom, you can get closer to your subject at a moment’s notice by combining two-times optical zoom (24-48mm) with two-times digital zoom to simulate a 96mm telephoto lens that captures lossless video in full HD resolution. Hybrid auto-focus on the Mavic 2 Zoom combines phase and contrast detection for higher focus accuracy with an increased focus speed of up to 40 percent faster than before.”

This new zoom function also enables an awesome shooting trick that, until now, was rather difficult to achieve with a flying camera: The dolly zoom (also known as the vertigo zoom or Hitchcock zoom). You’ve probably seen this before in movies. It’s the shot where the central subject remains the same size while the background zooms in and out, creating a vertigo-inducing visual effect. DJI’s setup automates the process so you can take dolly zoom shots at the press of a button.

Best of all, both Mavic 2 drones are now available for purchase. The Mavic 2 Pro retails for $1,449, whereas the zoom can be had for $1,249 — a full $200 less. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks!

Don't Miss

Want a future-proof degree? Head to Colorado for asteroid mining
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
lilium vtol personal jet aviation stadt takeoff
Emerging Tech

6 flying cars that you might actually be able to own (and fly) in your lifetime

Just like cellphones used to be only for the rich, soon taking a personal flying machine to work is going to be a part of everyday life. Here are six pieces of tech making that possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spectacular twisting tower could become australias tallest building green spine 1
Emerging Tech

Spectacular twisting tower aims to become Australia’s tallest building

A spectacular twisting structure bedecked with trees and plants is aiming to become Australia's tallest building. The "Green Spine" was recently announced as the winner of an international design competition.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
droneshield dronegun
Emerging Tech

7 amazing anti-drone technologies designed to swat UAVs out of the sky

We love drones but, for various reasons, we understand that they're not always welcome. Fortunately, there's a growing number of smart anti-drone technologies out there. Here are 7 of the best.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Cutting-edge paper-based battery is powered by electron-harvesting bacteria

Want to know what tomorrow's batteries could look like? Researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York are busy developing a new type of battery that's made out of paper.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the worlds biggest plane now has some rockets to launch stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

The world’s biggest plane now has some rockets to launch

Stratolaunch, the commercial space company led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has unveiled a set of rocket-powered launch vehicles that will one day travel with the world's largest airplane to send satellites into space.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
icarus project migration space 2019 zebra
Emerging Tech

ICARUS project aims to track migration of 100,000 animals — from space

Imagine if we were able to track the movement of animals all over the planet using thousands of tiny transmitters, with the data crunched aboard the ISS. Welcome to the ICARUS project.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

This is an artificial brain. This is an artificial brain on meth

What would be the first thing you’d do with an artificial brain? If you’re a researcher at Harvard’s Wyss Institute, the answer is simple: You dose it with meth. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
solutions for sleep problems pillow
Emerging Tech

Forget nausea and sweating — a side effect of this drug is lucid dreaming

Ever fancied controlling your dreams? Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison may be able to help -- courtesy of an anti-Alzheimer’s drug which can trigger lucid dreaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
supernova
Emerging Tech

Women may be immune to brain damage from cosmic rays, study finds

In a recent paper, researchers show that female mice are immune to the cognitive damage that results from simulated space radiation. The study may pave the way toward treating this hazardous consequence of space travel.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
planetary resources asteroid mining
Emerging Tech

Want a future-proof degree? Head to Colorado for asteroid mining

Want to get in on the ground floor of an exciting new discipline? The Colorado School of Mines is ready to help with the world's first degree course to cover space resources and asteroid mining.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
magnesite counter climate change natural 4 microns wide with platy hydromagnesite
Emerging Tech

This CO2-sucking rock takes eons to form naturally. Now we can grow it in weeks

Could a lab-grown mineral help battle climate change? Quite possibly yes, thanks to a way of reducing the growth of CO2-sucking magnesite from thousands of years to a mere 72 days.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai camera at the speed of light stanford 0a19e6d7 4f84 46bb 8ba6 b520f06332f8
Photography

Researchers put A.I. inside a camera lens to compute ‘at the speed of light’

Artificial intelligence for tasks like object recognition requires time and power -- but not if you put a computer right in the lens. That's what researchers at Stanford did to create a camera that can use A.I. "at the speed of light."
Posted By Hillary Grigonis