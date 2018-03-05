DJI’s Mavic Pro drone has just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Share

Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you’re eyeing a DJI drone for your first quadcopter or looking at its Mavic models as a more portable alternative to your larger Phantom machine, you should know that the Mavic Pro is currently available on Amazon for $769 — that’s a price cut of $230 and $30 cheaper than the recently released Mavic Air.

It’s the best price we’ve seen for the Pro since its release in 2016, and is likely to prove hard to resist for those who’ve been considering this particular DJI drone.

The deal bags you the machine itself, the remote controller, a battery and charger, a 16GB SD card, spare propellers, and three kinds of USB cables (Lightning, micro USB, and USB-C).

There’s also the Fly More bundle priced at $1,078, marking a hefty price drop of $221. With this option you receive two extra batteries, extra propellers, a charging hub, car charger, a battery to power bank adapter, and a shoulder bag to throw it all in.

Digital Trends gave the foldable DJI Mavic Pro 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars in its in-depth hands-on review, praising it for its portable design, solid build, excellent range, and decent 4K camera. But as we mentioned at the top, DJI recently launched the Mavic Air for $799. It’s lighter and smaller than the Pro, and features better obstacle avoidance capabilities. The Pro, however, offers superior battery life of up to 27 minutes — that’s six minutes more than the Air.

If price and portability are your main concerns, the DJI range also includes the diminutive Spark, which is currently on offer for $339 down from $399, though as its price suggests, this particular model is less powerful, comes with fewer features, and sports a less impressive camera than its siblings.

The Mavic Pro price drop is likely to be in response to consumers turning their attention to the Mavic Air, which has gotten rave reviews since its launch at the end of January, 2018. It could also be coming ahead of an announcement of an updated version of the Mavic Pro, although it’s been suggested the launch of any follow-up might not be happening until at least June.

For more details on how the Pro rates alongside the Air, take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ specs breakdown.