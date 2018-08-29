Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Luke Dormehl
By
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup with labels
Stefan Heist, Friedrich Schiller University / Fraunhofer IOF

Engineers in Germany have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording hyperspectral images in five dimensions. This 5D process means capturing data related to multiple wavelengths of light, along with spatial coordinates, as a function of time. The 5D system represents the first laboratory setup in which high-quality spatial and spectral resolution, depth accuracy, and high frame rate imaging have all been combined into a single compact system. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging — and even grocery shopping.

The basic principle of the sensor is not dissimilar to the stereo vision that we possess as humans. However, instead of two eyes, which are limited to the detection of only visible light, the 5D imaging system utilizes two hyperspectral cameras operating in the visible to near-infrared range. Because the scene is captured from two slightly different directions, it’s possible to establish the depth information by identifying points on the surface that are present in both camera views. These images can be taken as rapidly as 17 frames per second, making this system faster than similar ones.

“There is a rapidly growing number of applications, which require the determination of more than just one property of macroscopic measurement objects,” Stefan Heist, research group leader at Friedrich-Schiller University, Jena, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering, told Digital Trends. “Whether in medical imaging, precision agriculture, or optical sorting, for meaningful and reliable results, both the shape of the objects and their spectral properties have to be measured.”

The technology could prove useful for taking historical records of cultural artifacts — not just how they appear but also their material composition. To showcase this application, the researchers used their 5D camera to digitally document a historical relief globe from 1885. It could also be used for rapid, contactless identification of persons for security purposes — with spectral information adding another layer to existing biometric systems.

Right now, the imaging system is about the size of a laptop, although the researchers are hoping to shrink it further. “If the entire sensor can be further miniaturized so that it can eventually be placed in the smartphone, end users at home can [also] benefit from the technology,” Heist said. “It could then be used, for example, for the fast inspection of the condition of fruit or vegetables, or for personal medical monitoring.”

While he noted that the implementation of some of these uses cases will “take some time,” this is still an exciting step forward when it comes to imaging technology.

You can read more about it in a research paper recently published in the journal Optics Express.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Who needs bug spray? Wristband scares off mosquitoes by mimicking a thunderstorm
christie's auction house obvious art ai
Emerging Tech

As Christie’s auctions its first A.I. painting, the meaning of ‘art’ gets blurrier

Later this year, a painting generated by A.I. will go up for auction. Here's why that's actually a major milestone for machine intelligence -- and its newfound ability to be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s second checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon opened its second checkout-less store in Seattle on Monday. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, AJ Dellinger
mit converts sonar into radar submarine airplanes gettyimages 93716573
Emerging Tech

MIT invents a way to allow submerged submarines to speak to airplanes

Did you know that it's incredibly difficult for submerged submarines to communicate with airplanes? Perhaps not for long, thanks to some innovative new MIT research. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tattoo
Emerging Tech

UV-tracking ‘tattoo’ will tell you when to get out of the sun

Now available to order on Kickstarter, LogicInk's temporary tattoo-style device provides you with at-a-glance information concerning whether or not you’ve had enough sun for the day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
uc berkeley deepfake ai dance screen shot 2018 08 28 at 17 06 02
Emerging Tech

Two left feet? No problem. This A.I. can turn anyone into a dancer

Are you a terrible dancer who nonetheless dreams of one day starring in a toe-tapping music video? Thanks to some innovative A.I. research from UC Berkeley, your dream could soon come true.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
worcester polytechnic lionfish robot underwaterrobot1
Emerging Tech

This underwater robot could soon autonomously hunt predatory lionfish

Students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are working to develop an underwater robot that's capable of autonomously hunting and harvesting lionfish. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nopixgo mosquito wearable thunderstorm ibp1804
Emerging Tech

Who needs bug spray? Wristband scares off mosquitoes by mimicking a thunderstorm

Looking for a smart way to scare off mosquitoes? The Nopixgo wristband emits electromagnetic signals that trick mosquitoes into thinking a storm is brewing and that they should go and hide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ice sat 2 space laser nasaice4
Emerging Tech

As sea levels rise, NASA’s new laser satellite will monitor polar ice decline

In September, NASA will launch an advanced satellite called ICESat-2, which scientists will use to measure changes in elevation of land ice in polar regions like Greenland and Antarctica
Posted By Dyllan Furness
weirdest robots ever feat 1
Emerging Tech

Born to hug: 6 of the weirdest, most outlandish robots humanity has ever created

There are some astonishing robots in existence which promise to change the world as we know it. But there are also a whole lot of weird robotics projects, too. Here are six of the strangest.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spry floating drone kickstarter and remote waterproof
Emerging Tech

It flies and floats! The Spry drone wants to master both the sky and sea

Can't decide between an aerial drone and an underwater drone? The Spry does a little bit of both, navigating like a helicopter, boat or even short stints like a submarine under the water.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ai hearing aid translates languages monitors falls aids
Emerging Tech

Next-gen A.I. hearing aid can translate languages, track fitness, monitor falls

A smart new hearing aid from Starkey Hearing Technologies can not only automatically translate between 27 different languages, but also track wearers' fitness and even detect falls.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d print bionic eye bioniceye
Emerging Tech

Watch as engineers 3D print a bionic eye prototype

Researchers 3D printed a prototype for a synthetic eyeball, equipped with photodetectors that allow the device to pick up on light. The prototype could help usher in more advanced devices for visually impaired people.
Posted By Dyllan Furness