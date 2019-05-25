Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Three rare exocomets spotted in orbit around a nearby star

Georgina Torbet
By
exocomets bets pictoris image 7202e beta 1
This artist’s impression shows exocomets orbiting Beta Pictoris. L. Calçada / ESO

Scientists have spotted three exocomets, or comets outside of our Solar System, in orbit around a bright young star called Beta Pictoris in the constellation of Pictor. They used NASA’s Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS) to capture detailed data about the amount of light being generated, which they used to identify the tails of the comets.

Exocomets are rarely spotted. First observed in 1987 in the same Beta Pictoris system, since then only 11 stars have been found which have exocomets in orbit around them. All of the stars which support exocomets discovered thus far are young A-type stars, which are white or bluish in color and have very high surface temperatures of up to 7500 Kelvin.

Beta Pictoris is a particularly good location to hunt for cosmic bodies because it is relatively nearby, at 63 light-years away from Earth. It also has a debris disk of dust and gas around it which is warped, and which could potentially create icy bodies like those found in the Kuiper Belt in our Solar System. And on a practial level, astronomers are able to get a good view of the disk because of its angle in relation to Earth. Plus there is a lot of dust in the disk which scatters starlight, making it shine brightly.

“Because of its close proximity and circumstellar disk, the Beta Pictoris system can be considered an ideal test bed to study the formation and evolution of planetary systems, including minor bodies such as exocomets and exomoons,” the researchers say in the paper.

The researchers used data collected from TESS between October 19, 2018 and February 1, 2019 to search for exocomets. They observed three events during this 105-day period in which the light from the star dipped for up to two days at a time. These dips suggest that a comet with a long tail was passing between the disk and Earth, which is how they were able to identify the exocomets.

The existence of exocomets in the system was predicted 20 years ago by French astronomer Alain Lecavelier des Etangs, and now the prediction has finally been shown to be correct. The next step for the team is to perform more comprehensive modeling using the TESS data to search for more exocomets and other bodies.

The findings are to be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics and are available to view on pre-publication archive arXiv.org.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Ford’s bipedal delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
loudest sound under water screen shot 2019 05 22 at 09 36 30
Emerging Tech

Scientists use an X-ray laser to create the loudest possible underwater sound

Researchers from Stanford University and the Department of Energy have produced the loudest sound possible to make under water. Here's how they managed to create it — and why they did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
huawei p30 pro review 10x zoom wide angle
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing Huawei saga, Amazon’s social games for workers, Ford's partnership with a robotics company, the Starlink satellite launch, Pac-Man’s birthday, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Las Vegas officials bet big on Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has just been awarded a $48.6 million contract by Las Vegas to build a high-speed transportation system beneath the city’s enormous convention center, and it could be ready by early 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flying taxi airbus offers first look inside its autonomous vahana aircraft alpha 2
Emerging Tech

Airbus shows off the futuristic interior of its autonomous flying taxi

Airbus has given us the first look inside its single-seat flying taxi. The absence of controls in the Vahana electric aircraft is a reflection of its autonomous capabilities, so you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nutrient iv therapy science test doctor in hospital at drip
Emerging Tech

I mainlined a bag of liquid vitamins — for science

Healthy people are signing up for treatments that are typically saved for patients stuck in hospital beds. Known as nutrient IV therapy, the treatment entails pumping vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream, bypassing…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

What would it take to build a Matrix-level simulation of reality?

What would it take, technologically speaking, to build a real version of the Matrix? We definitely don't have the technical abilities to do that now, but we're rapidly approaching the point that we will. In this article, MIT computer…
Posted By Rizwan Virk
uc san diego heating cooling clothes 32926240017 b07805cb53 k
Emerging Tech

Future smart clothes promise to keep you the perfect temperature at all times

Regulating your body temperature can sometimes be tough. Engineers from UC San Diego have developed heating and cooling wearable tech which could be embedded into future smart clothing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 aborts marker drop mission

The Hayabusa 2 spacecraft's mission to drop a reflective marker on the surface of asteroid Ryugu has been aborted. The Japanese team was considering a second touchdown on the asteroid to collect more materials, but this now seems unlikely.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
get your name on mars 2020 rover mars2020 sendname home
Emerging Tech

Whose name should we etch on the Mars 2020 rover? NASA wants a vote

Dream of making it to Mars? NASA has opened up a new public outreach program to let people send their names to the Red Planet, as an engraving on a silicon chip launched with the Mars 2020 rover.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

Watch live as SpaceX tries, for the third time, to launch 60 Starlink satellites

SpaceX is having another go at launching the first 60 satellites for its ultra-ambitious Starlink internet constellation. Here's how you can tune in live to watch it all go down today.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches its first batch of starlink internet satellites
Emerging Tech

SpaceX joins internet-from-space race with launch of 60 Starlink satellites

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying its first batch of Starlink satellites for its ambitious internet-from-space project. The payload, SpaceX's heaviest to date, successfully deployed an hour after liftoff.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
robo dog pulls plane hyq real piaggio aerospace 13951
Emerging Tech

This plane-pulling robo-dog makes Boston Dynamics’ Spot look scrawny

A robot dog created by researchers at Italy’s Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia showed off its impressive ability to pull a three-ton airplane down a runway. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl