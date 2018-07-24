Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the world’s most detailed image of a fruit fly brain

Luke Dormehl
By

The common fruit flies has never been as interesting as it is now, thanks to work coming out of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland. Using a technique known as high-speed electron microscopy, scientists there have carried out the most detailed fruit fly brain imaging in history — and the results are both impressive and pretty darn fascinating.

The experimental neurobiologists’ work involved taking 21 million nanoscale-resolution images of the brain of a fruit fly in order to record all 100,000 nerve cells that it contains. The rainbow-colored images produced don’t just look pretty, but also lay the groundwork for future research that will establish exactly which neurons talk to one another in the fly’s brain. With plenty left to discover about how brains work, this could turn out to be revolutionary.

“At 100,000 neurons, the fruit fly’s brain is the biggest that has been imaged at this resolution to date,” Davi Bock, a neurobiologist at Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, told Digital Trends. “We can now trace the neuronal connections making up any circuit of interest in the fly’s brain. These ‘wiring diagrams’ can then be complemented by very powerful genetic tools providing molecular, physiological, and functional data about the neurons in the circuit.”

fruit fly brain scan glass hover with pns v3 cropped
Howard Hughes Medical Institute

As Bock notes, being able to analyze a brain with this level of completeness and high resolution can reveal new insights. For example, the team is particularly interested in the neurons which help create memories. By looking at the neurons which send messages to a part of the brain called the mushroom body, which aids with learning and memory, the researchers discovered a whole new type of neuron that plays a role in this area. They theorize that these cells could help to integrate various types of sensory information.

Such discoveries may ultimately teach us more about human brains, too. “Over and over again, principles discovered in the fruit fly have been found to hold true in a wide range of organisms, including humans,” Bock continued. “This is likely to be true of brain circuits as well.”

Next up, Bock said that the team hopes to apply “emerging automated segmentation algorithms” which can help accelerate tracing these brain circuits. They will also continue to explore the functions associated with the mushroom body.

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Cell.

Don't Miss

The longest lunar eclipse in 100 years happens this Friday, but there's a catch
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

The Looking Glass brings us closer than ever to Star Wars-like holograms

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fda approves impossible burger
Emerging Tech

That bleeding vegetarian burger from Impossible Foods is now FDA-approved

Impossible Foods created a vegetarian burger that "bleeds" just like a real, juicy, half-pounder does. This week, the FDA determined that the key ingredient in Impossible Foods' veggie burger poses no risk to our health.
Posted By Lulu Chang
top tech stories 1 17 2016 braille tablet 1003x668
Emerging Tech

Reprogrammable Braille could capture the Harry Potter series in a few pages

Why carry around a tome when you can carry around just a few pages? That seems to have been the question that launched the latest innovation in Braille, which could reduce the size and weight of books for the visually impaired.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Bill Nye
Emerging Tech

We asked Bill Nye about his plan to save Earth from civilization-ending asteroids

An asteroid impact event is unlikely — but the consequence would be catastrophic. Bill Nye, the fun-loving science guy, spearheaded a Kickstarter campaign to raise money and raise awareness about these outer space threats.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best super blue blood moon photos nasa
Emerging Tech

The longest lunar eclipse in 100 years happens this Friday, but there’s a catch

Get out your binoculars and your passports  -- that is, if you want to catch the longest total lunar eclipse of our lifetimes. Well, at least, of the century. On Friday, the celestial event will run for more than 100 minutes.
Posted By Lulu Chang
space-shuttle-atlantis-launch-nasa
Emerging Tech

NASA’s invention of the year award goes to … space lube?

NASA recently handed out its award for the 2018 Government and Commercial Invention of the Year, and the winner is … space lube. Here are the properties that make it quite so special.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
next gen deodorant more effective gettyimages 73328501
Emerging Tech

A new discovery could make next-gen deodorants way more effective

Scientists in the U.K have taken an important step in eradicating body odor by isolating the species of bacteria which causes the most foul-smelling compounds. Next step: Better deodorants.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

New study suggests CRISPR gene editing might have unforeseen side effects

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing sounds almost too good to be true. According to researchers from the U.K., it may turn out to be exactly that. Here's why they are worried about possible genetic typos.
Posted By Luke Dormehl