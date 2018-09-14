Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the Red Planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

Ed Oswald
By
NASA

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says travel to Mars is within reach, with a goal to have one million people living on Mars within 100 years. SpaceX isn’t alone in working toward reaching Mars, however. In fact, there are quite a number of missions, both manned and unmanned, that currently planned or under proposal from government space organizations and private space flight companies across the globe.

Exploration of Mars and eventual human travel to it are nothing new. While manned missions have remained financial and logistical near-impossibilities, unmanned missions began in 1960. There have been 56 Mars missions so far, of which 26 have been successful — a testament to the difficulty in reaching the Red Planet.

As it stands right now, there is one rover currently operational, with another enroute to arrive late this year (as of the writing of this story, Opportunity is stuck in a massive dust storm with low chances for survival). Orbiting Mars are six satellites, providing massive amounts of data on our dusty neighbor.

It doesn’t end there either. Many more missions are planned for the 2020, 2022, and 2024 launch windows, and there are proposals to put humans on Mars by the 2030s.

Operational and En Route Missions

This portion of the list includes the world’s most notable past missions, most of which are still in operation.

Mars Odyssey – 2001

NASA

Named after the iconic sci-fi novel and film 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mars Odyssey is a NASA orbital satellite that is currently about 2,400 miles above Mars’ surface. It launched on April 7, 2001, and holds the record as the longest-operating spacecraft orbiting Mars. Mars Odyssey’s mission was to find proof of past or present water on Mars, using spectrometers and a thermal imager to map out the distribution of water, which was successfully proven on July 21, 2008, by the Phoenix lander. Mars Odyssey also serves as a communications relay between Earth and Martian rovers, the Mars Science Lab, and the Phoenix lander. It is projected to remain in operation until 2025.

Mars Express – 2003

ESA

Mars Express was launched along with the Beagle 2 lander by European Space Agency on June 2, 2003. While Beagle 2 suffered a lander failure, Mars Express has remained in successful communication with Earth. Mars Express was launched with the intent of surveying Mars’ surface using high-resolution camera, radars, and spectrometers. Thus far, Mars Express has discovered water ice and carbon dioxide ice in Mars’ southern ice cap along with an area of liquid water underneath, and has provided better detail of the elemental and chemical makeup of the planet’s surface and atmosphere. The project has also resulting in a topographical map of Mars, high-res surface images, and flybys of Mars’ moon Phobos. This data has been incredibly valuable, and has earned the craft several end-date extensions. It’s currently scheduled to remain in operation until the end of 2026.

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter – 2005

NASA

On August 12, 2005, NASA launched the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), which entered Mars’ orbit on March 10, 2006. The MRO has been observing the landscape, and has made numerous high-profile discoveries, including the recent observance of flowing salt water on the surface and subsurface of the planet. MRO was also used to find a landing zone for the Phoenix Lander, and also acts as a relay for communications between active rovers and Earth.

Curiosity Rover -2011

NASA

Like nearly all other unmanned craft listed here, NASA’s Curiosity was made to study the landscape and climate of Mars, comprising the rover portion of NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory (MSL). Specifically, Curiosity is looking for potential evidence of microbial life-sustaining conditions — either past or present — and assessing Mars’ habitability ahead of humans contact. It’s most notable discovery so far is the discovery of organic molecules on the planet’s surface in 2018. The rover is equipped with a vast array of instruments and cameras, and has been operational on Mars since 2012.

Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission) – 2013


The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its first interplanetary mission on November 5, 2013. Dubbed “Mangalyaan,” the craft is an orbiter that has primarily been used as a proof of concept for ISRO’s interplanetary tech capabilities, testing various flight and communications systems, and providing telemetry data. Mangalyaan is also outfitted with a small suite of research instruments designed to capture atmospheric data. It is also the cheapest Mars mission to date, costing only $73 million USD.

MAVEN – 2013


The Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission (MAVEN) is currently searching for explanations for how and why Mars’ water and atmosphere have been slowly deteriorating and escaping. After entering orbit in 2014, it was quickly able to confirm that Mars’ atmosphere was escaping into space, and further observations found the planet’s magnetic field is more like a tail, disrupted by the solar wind. This could explain the Red Planet’s loss of atmosphere, but scientists are still investigating.

ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter – 2016


Launched in 2016, ExoMars is the first in a series of joint Mars missions through a partnership between the European Space Agency and Roscosmos. The mission actually included two probes, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and the Schiaparelli EDM Lander, however the lander crashed on the Mars surface after being delivered by the TGO. Researchers hope to  gain a better understanding of methane and other trace gases present in the Martian atmosphere that could be evidence for possible biological activity.

InSight Lander – 2018


Launched in May 2018 and due to arrive at Mars in November, the InSight Lander, short for ‘Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport,’ aims to study the core of Mars and observe any possible seismic activity on the planet’s surface. It is hoped through the data collected will lead to better understanding of how rocky planets such as Earth, Mars, Venus, and Mercury are formed. The current plans are for a two month deployment phase upon landing, followed by nearly two years of observations as part of the initial mission.

parrot anafi drone
Emerging Tech

The history of drones in 10 milestones

Drones are flying high today -- both figuratively and literally. Want to know how things got this way? Here are 10 of the most significant milestones in the history of UAVs so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september feature
Gaming

Nintendo announces new Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy ports, and more

Major announcements were made today during the previously postponed Nintendo Direct that included a new Luigi's Mansion game, a new Animal Crossing game, and more details on Nintendo's upcoming Online Membership.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
molar microphone back teeth us air force sonitus mike hero 1800x900px
Emerging Tech

Air Force goes all James Bond with tiny microphone that attaches to teeth

Like something out of Mission: Impossible, members of the U.S. Air Force will soon be able to communicate using a next-generation miniaturized microphone system that clips to their back teeth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
iOS 12
Mobile

Grouped notifications alone make iOS 12 worth the upgrade

Notifications just got a whole lot better on the iPhone and iPad. With the release of iOS 12, users now have new ways to manage app notifications. Here are the details on the notification updates in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's the message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
globethumbnail
Emerging Tech

Mezmoglobe spinning desk toy will keep you focused (or totally distracted)

Mezmoglobe is an incredibly cool spinning desk toy, which is milled with a symmetrical helix pattern designed to produce a mind-bending "flowing" optical illusion as it rotates on its base.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
desktop metal 3d printer capability part
Emerging Tech

Printing metal just got easier with Desktop Metal’s new supercharged tech

Studio System expands on the company’s flagship printer by offering more functions and the ability to print smaller metal parts with higher resolution. Studio Fleet is a bundled system that supports rapid fabrication complex metal pieces.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
collision of two distant neutron stars
Emerging Tech

Artificial intelligence discovers dozens of mysterious cosmic signals

Researchers used an A.I. system to discover unidentified fast radio bursts from a source some 3 billion light-years away. The fast radio bursts were picked from out from a data set that had already been analyzed by astronomers.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Lab-grown mini-brains will help us gain a better understanding of the real thing

Researchers developed a new method to use stem cells to grow organoid “mini-brains” in a lab. They hope these mini-brains will help us gain a better understanding of the real thing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drops crop dust smart sensors img 20170220 101937
Emerging Tech

‘Crop-dusting’ drones drop biodegradable sensors instead of pesticides

The future of farming might involve using drones to airdrop hundreds of tiny sensors, called PlantCopters, which can keep track of crop growth, crop health, and surrounding microclimate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
conker home of the future city3
Smart Home

Ex-Rolls-Royce engineer looks to conquer the tiny home market with the Conker

Meet The Conker. Resembling a soccer ball on stilts, this stunningly stylish glamping dwelling will convince nearly everyone who sees it that this is what the future of living looks like.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ultrasound cheap tech olympus digital camera
Emerging Tech

Credit card-size device could slash the price of ultrasound sensors

An unassuming device developed by engineers at the University of British Columbia could pave the way for ultrasounds scanners that cost as little as $100. Barely bigger than a credit card, it is mobile and can be powered by a smartphone.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
audi e tron features integrated electronic toll tag technology module
Cars

Audi’s new e-tron dispenses with physical toll tags via its Integrated Toll Module

Audi will debut a new way to manage and pay for roadway tolls in its up and coming e-tron all-electric SUV next week. It's the brand's first car featuring technology that allows drivers to manage toll authority accounts straight from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
Next Page
1 of 3