Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Mars One Ventures’ promise of a one-way ticket to planet goes up in red dust

Luke Dormehl
By

It turns out that starting a company with the goal of sending people on a one-way trip to Mars isn’t easy. At least, that’s the conclusion we’re reaching from the news that Mars One Ventures — a Swiss company that once promised to establish a permanent human settlement on the Red Planet — has filed for bankruptcy.

News of the ill-fated company’s demise was highlighted when a Reddit user noticed a bankruptcy filing on a website for Mars One Ventures’ hometown of Basel, Switzerland. It suggests that the company went under on January 15. Its nonprofit wing, the Mars One Foundation, is still technically alive, but not exactly active. In other words, just like the folks Mars One once hoped to send into space, it appears that this venture most likely isn’t coming back.

While any plan to build a colony on Mars is likely to be a little bit “out there,” Mars One Ventures struck many as zanier than most. The core idea was no different to many others: To start by sending out unmanned missions to establish a habitable settlement, ready for the first astronauts to arrive. The colonists would then arrive, ready and willing to make the best of their new planet. The zany bit was Mars One’s plan to fund much of its work through an exclusive reality TV show that would follow its selected astronauts as they trained for their one-way mission. Oh, and a whole lot of associated merchandising, too.

This IP aspect was seemingly pretty crucial to the whole Mars One Ventures game plan. One previous press release from the company notes that, “Mars One Ventures holds the exclusive monetization rights around the Mars One mission. There are many revenue possibilities around the mission to Mars: Merchandise, ads on video content, broadcasting rights, partnerships, Intellectual Property, events, games, apps, and many more.”

Mars One had picked up other investments along the way, but ultimately it seems that this wasn’t enough to get its plans in motion. The company’s first robot-led missions were supposed to begin at the start of last year, but these were gradually pushed back. One of the last times the company gave an update, it hoped to launch its robot mission in the mid-2020s, and its human missions at a later date than that.

Hey, at least the website’s merchandise section still appears to be open for business!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half
Up Next

Russia will 'unplug' from the internet as part of a cyber-defense test
UCF Steam-powered spacecraft WINE
Emerging Tech

Does a steam-powered spacecraft hold the key to exploring the solar system?

A newly developed spacecraft prototype capable of using steam as a propellent may help the first miners survey potential dig sites and identify space rocks best fit for mining missions. Future versions may be fitted with sensors, allowing…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
future mars missions opportunity spirit rover
Emerging Tech

NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity’s record-setting mission over after 15 years

NASA has officially called it quits on its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, eight months after last hearing from the lander. The Rover landed on the Red Planet in early 2004.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

You can play these classic Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One

The Xbox One supports backward compatibility with a growing library of Xbox 360 games. These are the best Xbox 360 games that are backward compatible with Xbox One, including action games, shooters, and more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mira robotics ugo robot clothes robitics feat
Emerging Tech

This oddball Japanese robot will fold your clothes and do your laundry

Hate doing your own laundry? A Japanese robotics startup, Mira Robotics, created a telepresence robot which lets you hire another person to remotely fold your clothes for you through the machine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
smart cities singapore cityline feat
Emerging Tech

Singapore uses its smart city tech to help citizens cut through the red tape

Like many governments, Singapore’s puts citizens through plenty of red tape. But as part of its smart-city initiatives, the government is using tech to remove layers of bureaucracy.
Posted By John R. Quain
worlds largest 3d printed rocket orbex space forres 070219 400 full size
Emerging Tech

U.K. company sets a record for world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine

U.K. startup Orbex has unveiled the world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine. It's up to 30 percent lighter and 20 percent more efficient than other similarly sized rockets. Here's how it will be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos black beach iceland
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ionocraft tiny flying robot
Emerging Tech

This insect-sized drone can fly without any moving parts. How? Physics

Researchers from UC Berkeley have built a tiny insect-scale flying robot. Boasting no moving parts whatsoever, its atmospheric ion thrusters also allow it to move completely silently.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chula vista police department drones img 2540drone3
Emerging Tech

Forget police helicopters, California cops are using drones to spot suspects

Police drones deployed by California’s Chula Vista Police Department helped lead to the arrest of 20 suspects over a three-month study. It's a glimpse of the future of drones in law enforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Own a drone? New rule means you have to change the way IDs are displayed

Registered drone owners will need to put their machine's ID number on the outside of the aircraft from February 23 in accordance with a new FAA rule. It means the ID can no longer be placed inside the drone's battery compartment.
Posted By Trevor Mogg