 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Biggest stellar black hole to date discovered in our galaxy

Georgina Torbet
By

Black holes generally come in two sizes: big and really big. As they are so dense, they are measured in terms of mass rather than size, and astronomers call these two groups of stellar mass black holes (as in, equivalent to the mass of the sun) and supermassive black holes. Why there are hardly any intermediate-mass black holes is an ongoing question in astronomy research, and the most massive stellar mass black holes known in our galaxy tend to be up to 20 times the mass of the sun. Recently, though, astronomers have discovered a much larger stellar mass black hole that weighs 33 times the mass of the sun.

Not only is this new discovery the most massive stellar black hole discovered in our galaxy to date but it is also surprisingly close to us. Located just 2,000 light-years away, it is one of the closest known black holes to Earth.

Recommended Videos

“No one was expecting to find a high-mass black hole lurking nearby, undetected so far,” said lead researcher Pasquale Panuzzo of the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the Observatoire de Paris — PSL, France, in a statement. “This is the kind of discovery you make once in your research life.”

Astronomers have found the most massive stellar black hole in our galaxy, thanks to the wobbling motion it induces on a companion star. This artist’s impression shows the orbits of both the star and the black hole, dubbed Gaia BH3, around their common centre of mass. This wobbling was measured over several years with the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission. Additional data from other telescopes, including ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, confirmed that the mass of this black hole is 33 times that of our Sun. The chemical composition of the companion star suggests that the black hole was formed after the collapse of a massive star with very few heavy elements, or metals, as predicted by theory.
Astronomers have found the most massive stellar black hole in our galaxy, thanks to the wobbling motion it induces on a companion star. This artist’s impression shows the orbits of both the star and the black hole, dubbed Gaia BH3, around their common center of mass. This wobbling was measured over several years with the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission. ESO/L. Calçada/Space Engine (spaceengine.org)

The monster black hole was discovered using data from Gaia, a space-based telescope that is collecting huge amounts of data to build a 3D map of the Milky Way. The astronomers were able to detect the black hole even though they could not see it directly because it is part of a binary pair, and it creates a wobbling motion in the orbit of its companion star.

Related

To check their results, the team used more data from ground-based telescopes like the Very Large Telescope, which has a spectrograph instrument they used to study the companion star.

When two stars form a stellar binary, they tend to be made up of similar material. So by studying the composition of the companion star, the researchers could learn about what kind of star was present before it came to the end of its life and collapsed to become the black hole. They found that it is low in heavy elements, which astronomers refer to as metals, and it matches up with findings of other massive stellar black holes that have been detected in other galaxies.

Although the data from Gaia is traditionally released in large batches every few years, with the next data release set for 2025, the researchers chose to share this data early to give other groups the opportunity to study this massive and nearby black hole. The hope is that it could be studied in more depth by tools like the Very Large Telescope to learn more about whether the black hole is actively feeding on matter from its surroundings.

The research will be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Swift Observatory spots a black hole snacking on a nearby star
Swift J0230 occurred over 500 million light-years away in a galaxy named 2MASX J02301709+2836050, captured here by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii.

Black holes can be hungry beasts, devouring anything that comes to close to them, including clouds of gas, rogue planets, and even stars. When stars get too close to a black hole, they can be pulled apart by gravity in a process called tidal disruption that breaks up the star into streams of gas. But a recent discovery shows a different phenomenon: a black hole that is "snacking" on a star. It's not totally destroying the star, but pulling off material and nibbling at it on a regular basis.

Black Hole Snack Attack

Read more
Hubble images our ghostly neighborhood galaxy NGC 6684
The lenticular galaxy NGC 6684 bathes this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in a pale light. Captured with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys, this galaxy is around 44 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pavo. Pavo – the Latin name for peacock – is a constellation in the southern sky and one of four constellations collectively known as the Southern Birds.

Scientists working with the Hubble Space Telescope release an image each week that the telescope has taken recently, and this week's image shows a lenticular galaxy located 44 million light-years away. Known as NGC 6684, this galaxy in the constellation of Pavo, which can be seen from the Southern Hemisphere.

Lenticular galaxies are different from spiral galaxies such as our Milky Way. Instead of distinct spiral arms reaching out from a center, lenticular galaxies are more amorphous and diffuse, but with a central disk. This type of galaxy is halfway between a spiral galaxy and an elliptical galaxy, which is smooth and almost featureless. Lenticular galaxies don't have much interstellar matter, or dust and gas floating between stars, so there isn't much material for the creation of new stars and the rate of star formation within these galaxies is low. The lack of structure in this type of galaxy is emphasized by its absence of dust lanes, making it look even more "ghostly," as Hubble scientists dub it.

Read more
Researchers want to use gravitational waves to learn about dark matter
Artist's conception shows two merging black holes similar to those detected by LIGO.

When two sufficiently massive objects collide -- such as when two black holes merge -- the forces can actually bend space-time, creating ripples called gravitational waves. These gravitational waves can be detected even from millions of light-years away, making them a way to learn about distant, dramatic events in far-off parts of the universe. And now, a team of astronomers has come up with a method for using gravitational waves to study the mysterious phenomenon of dark matter.

The idea of the research was to create different computer models of what gravitational waves from black hole mergers would look like in universes with different types of dark matter. By comparing the models to what is seen in the real world, we can learn more about what type of dark matter is most likely.

Read more