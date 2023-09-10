 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Swift Observatory spots a black hole snacking on a nearby star

Georgina Torbet
By

Black holes can be hungry beasts, devouring anything that comes to close to them, including clouds of gas, rogue planets, and even stars. When stars get too close to a black hole, they can be pulled apart by gravity in a process called tidal disruption that breaks up the star into streams of gas. But a recent discovery shows a different phenomenon: a black hole that is “snacking” on a star. It’s not totally destroying the star, but pulling off material and nibbling at it on a regular basis.

Black Hole Snack Attack

The process has been named partial or repeating tidal disruption, as instead of a star being ripped apart in one dramatic event, it is being slowly worn down by repeated encounters with a black hole. It was observed happening to a star called Swift J023017.0+283603 (or Swift J0230 for short) by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

Swift J0230 occurred over 500 million light-years away in a galaxy named 2MASX J02301709+2836050, captured here by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii.
Swift J0230 occurred over 500 million light-years away in a galaxy named 2MASX J02301709+2836050, and is captured here by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii. Neils Bohr Institute/Daniele Malesani

Each time the unlucky star passes close to the black hole, the gravitational forces cause it to bulge outward and material is stripped away from it to be eaten by the black hole. But an individual encounter isn’t enough to destroy the star, so it carries on until its orbit brings it close to the black hole once again, when more material is stripped away.

Related

In the case of Swift J0230, the sun loses around three Earth masses of material on each encounter, and will continue to lose mass until it runs out of material  and breaks apart.

Recommended Videos

This event was observed because of a new method of data analysis being used on data from the Swift Observatory, which was launched nearly 20 years ago and was primarily designed to study gamma-ray bursts. Using data from the observatory’s X-ray Telescope instrument, the team turned the instrument into a kind of survey, as it regularly observes portions of the sky, and this data is compared to previous observations. That makes it clear when a change has occurred, indicating a transient event. This flags potentially interesting objects like Swift J0230 for the team to investigate.

“Swift’s hardware, software, and the skills of its international team have enabled it to adapt to new areas of astrophysics over its lifetime,” said Swift team member Phil Evans of the University of Leicester in a statement. “Neil Gehrels, the mission’s namesake, oversaw and encouraged many of those transitions. Now, with this new ability, it’s doing even more cool science.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
1 million images get stitched together to form an atlas of star birth
This image shows the IRAS 11051-7706 object in the Chamaeleon constellation. New stars are born in the colourful clouds of gas and dust seen here. The infrared observations underlying the image reveal new details in the star-forming regions that are usually obscured by the clouds of dust. The image was produced with data collected by the VIRCAM instrument, which is attached to the VISTA telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile. The observations were done as part of the VISIONS survey, which will allow astronomers to better understand how stars form in these dust-enshrouded regions.

Stars are born in dense clouds of dust and gas called, adorably enough, stellar nurseries. These nurseries can be vast, spreading over 1,000 light-years across, and can produce thousands of baby stars. In order to study these busy, exciting regions, astronomers have put together thousands of images to create mosaics of five nearby nurseries, producing an atlas of star birth.

The researchers used images from the European Southern Observatory's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), stitching together five years of observations to show regions like the L1688 region in the Ophiuchus constellation and the IRAS 11051-7706 and HH 909 A objects in the Chamaeleon constellation.

Read more
See the terrifying scale of a supermassive black hole in NASA visualization
Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way.

This week is black hole week, and NASA is celebrating by sharing some stunning visualizations of black holes, including a frankly disturbing visualization to help you picture just how large a supermassive black hole is. Supermassive black holes are found at the center of galaxies (including our own) and generally speaking, the bigger the galaxy, the bigger the black hole.

Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/(Spaceengine) Acknowledgement: M. Zamani (NSF's NOIRLab)

Read more
Supermassive black hole spews out jet of matter in first-of-its-kind image
Scientists observing the compact radio core of M87 have discovered new details about the galaxy’s supermassive black hole. In this artist’s conception, the black hole’s massive jet is seen rising up from the centre of the black hole. The observations on which this illustration is based represent the first time that the jet and the black hole shadow have been imaged together, giving scientists new insights into how black holes can launch these powerful jets.

As well as pulling in anything which comes to close to them, black holes can occasionally expel matter at very high speeds. When clouds of dust and gas approach the event horizon of a black hole, some of it will fall inward, but some can be redirected outward in highly energetic bursts, resulting in dramatic jets of matter that shoot out at speeds approaching the speed of light. The jets can spread for thousands of light-years, with one jet emerging from each of the black hole's poles in a phenomenon thought to be related to the black hole's spin.

Scientists observing the compact radio core of M87 have discovered new details about the galaxy’s supermassive black hole. In this artist’s conception, the black hole’s massive jet of matter is seen rising up from the center of the black hole. The observations on which this illustration is based represent the first time that the jet and the black hole shadow have been imaged together, giving scientists new insights into how black holes can launch these powerful jets. S. Dagnello (NRAO/AUI/NSF)

Read more