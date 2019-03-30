Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Stormy, blistering hot, and full of carbon monoxide: an unfriendly exoplanet

Georgina Torbet
By

The GRAVITY instrument on the European Southern Observatory (ESO)’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) has observed its first exoplanet, HR8799e. GRAVITY analyzes the composition of distant planets using optical interferometry, which is where signals from different telescopes are combined to see objects in higher resolution that would be possible with any one telescope.

The planet studied in this case is orbiting a young main-sequence star called HR8799, which is located around 129 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Pegasus. The four telescopes of the Very Large Telescope were used in combination to form a “super-telescope” which was able to see light coming from the planet and distinguish this from light produced by the star that it orbits.

gravity vlti exoplanet hr8799e surroundings of the star hr 8799
This wide-field image shows the surroundings of the young star HR8799 in the constellation of Pegasus. This picture was created from material forming part of the Digitized Sky Survey 2. The location of HR8799 is shown. ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2. Acknowledgement: Davide de Martin

The planet HR8799e is a “super-Jupiter,” meaning it is bigger than Jupiter, but it also much younger than any of the planets in our Solar System. It is calculated to be around 30 million years old, making it a baby by exoplanet standards. The fact that it is so young means it is a useful target for studying how planets and planetary systems develop.

But if you were hoping to visit HR8799e to see it for yourself, you’re out of luck — the planet is “thoroughly inhospitable” according to the ESO. Greenhouse gases and energy leftover from its formation mean that the planet is heated to a toasty 1000 degrees Celsius (1832 degrees Fahrenheit) on its surface.

The atmosphere on HR8799e is unfriendly too, with high levels of carbon monoxide as well as clouds of iron and silicate dust. This composition suggests that the atmosphere is in a constant state of dramatic and violent storm. The research team were able to work out the composition of the atmosphere thanks to the detailed spectrum information gathered by GRAVITY.

“Our observations suggest a ball of gas illuminated from the interior, with rays of warm light swirling through stormy patches of dark clouds,” team leader Sylvestre Lacour, researcher CNRS at the Observatoire de Paris – PSL and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, said in a statement. “Convection moves around the clouds of silicate and iron particles, which disaggregate and rain down into the interior. This paints a picture of a dynamic atmosphere of a giant exoplanet at birth, undergoing complex physical and chemical processes.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Step into the center of the galaxy with NASA's 360-degree visualization
Up Next

The best LG G8 ThinQ cases and covers
buttefly nebula star formation pia23121 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See baby stars being born in the beautiful Butterfly Nebula

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope was launched in 2003 and was supposed to last two and a half years - but 16 years later it is still going. Now astronomers have created an infrared image of a nebula that acts as a nursery for baby stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
star cluster hp1 all 600dpi
Emerging Tech

Chilean telescope uncovers one of the oldest star clusters in the galaxy

An ultra-high definition image captured by the Gemini South telescope in Chile has uncovered one of the oldest star clusters in the Milky Way. The cluster, called HP 1, could give clues to how our galaxy was formed billions of years ago.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fermi fast pulsar discovered ctb1optical rosen 1
Emerging Tech

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a super-speedy pulsar

A super-speedy pulsar has been spotted dashing across the sky, discovered using NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the Very Large Array. The pulsar is traveling at a breathtaking 2.5 million miles an hour.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid ryugu first findings image 6269e 1
Emerging Tech

Asteroid Ryugu is porous, shaped like a spinning top, and is formed of rubble

The Japanese Space Agency has been exploring a distant asteroid named Ryugu with its probe, Hayabusa 2. Now the first results from study of the asteroid are in, with three new papers published.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
marine delivery drones test gliderairlaunchedfrom skyvan
Emerging Tech

U.S. Marines are testing single-use delivery drones for dropping off supplies

Move over, Amazon! The U.S. Marines are testing a drone delivery program of their own — only this one involves disposable drones, designed for dropping off supplies wherever they're required.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ablechair wheelchair transform zsgj8wc4
Emerging Tech

AbleChair wheelchair switches from seated to standing — and everything between

AbleChair is a new smartphone-controlled wheelchair that’s able to transform into a range of different positions and configurations -- it's like the accessibility version of Optimus Prime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project
Emerging Tech

In the race for an atomic bomb, women scientists couldn't afford to be ignored

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
handle boston dynamics warehouse video screen shot 2019 03 28 at 19 51 43
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics builds the warehouse robot of Jeff Bezos’ dreams

Handle may not be the most well known of Boston Dynamics' robots, but it could well be the most practical. Check it out as it proves itself to be the most enthusiastic warehouse worker ever.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Mars helicopter
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars Helicopter is ready for the Red Planet after successful flight tests

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission is heading toward the final stages of preparation after the space agency said it had completed the maiden test flight of its autonomous Mars Helicopter, which is set to take flight over the Red Planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tarsier goggles vr education
Emerging Tech

VR tool lets you see the world through the eyes of an endangered primate

Researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a virtual reality system that gives it wearers a sense of what it’s like to see the world through the highly specialized eyes of an endangered tarsier.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
Emerging Tech

NASA scientists want to send a cave-diving rover to the moon

Moon Diver would hitch a ride on a rocket in the mid-2020s and touch down a few hundred feet from one of the moon’s deep pits on the Sea of Tranquility basin. A smaller rover, Axel, would then rappel hundreds of feet into the large pits…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

The Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project

Posted By Nate Barrett
samsung fire extinguisher vase screen shot 2019 03 29 at 16 10 24
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s flower vase doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher

Samsung doesn't just make TVs and smartphones, you know! One of the South Korean company's latest products is a Samsung-branded flower vase which doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex hexagon heat shield tiles capture
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s hexagon heat shield tiles take on an industrial flamethrower

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed details about the heat shield plans for the Starship spacecraft project. The hexagonal heat shielding tiles should protect the Starship from the extreme temperatures of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet