Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Widespread internet access is causing mass sleep deprivation, study suggests

Luke Dormehl
By

We’re familiar with a lot of the arguments about why high-speed internet is among the greatest inventions in human history. But the internet can be bad for you, too — and, no, we’re not just talking about the howling post-apocalyptic wasteland that is the YouTube comments section.

In a new study, funded by the European Research Council, researchers establish what they claim is a causal link between broadband internet access and sleep deprivation. Specifically, they claim that our use of various internet-connected devices is costing those of us with high-speed internet up to 25 minutes of sleep per night, compared to those without it. That’s not good news.

“Internet addiction and technology use near bedtime are often blamed as a major cause of the sleep deprivation epidemic,” Luca Stella, a researcher at the Carlo F. Dondena Center for Research on Social Dynamics and Public Policy at Italy’s Bocconi University, told Digital Trends. “Yet the empirical evidence on this relationship is still limited. In our study, we first show descriptive evidence that the use of digital devices at night is correlated with shorter sleep duration. Then, exploiting differences in the access to high-speed internet caused by the pre-existing telephone infrastructure in Germany, we analyze the relationship between high-speed internet and sleep. We find that access to broadband internet reduces sleep duration and sleep satisfaction.”

These researchers aren’t the first people to raise the alarm about our dependence on internet-connected devices, or the possible links between areas like smartphone addiction and various negative health impacts. However, arguments surround many of these studies has gotten bogged down in the correlation versus causation debate. While this study is certainly not going to be the final word on the matter, the unique post-Berlin Wall digital divide in Germany — which has split broadband adoption along geographical lines — certainly makes for a compelling case study.

“Overall, the results were consistent with our prior [assumption] that high-speed internet may increase the use of digital devices, and more technology use near bedtime may delay bedtime and result in shorter and worse sleep,” Stella said. “A more surprising result is that the correlation between smartphone use and short sleep duration was highest among the 30- to 59-year-olds, rather than the under 30. The larger effect among over-30s may be explained by the fact that these individuals are more likely to face work and family constraints in the morning, and may not be able to compensate for a later bedtime.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best IFTT Recipes
Emerging Tech

Automate all the little stuff in your life with these awesome IFTTT recipes

Curious about what kind of awesome things you can do with If This Then That? IFTTT recipes allow you to set up a variety of automated routines to make life easier. Check our list of the best and you'll be automating your life in no time!
Posted By Ed Oswald, Will Nicol
seattle space needle now has a revolving glass floor 1
Emerging Tech

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle

Have a head for heights? Then how about dropping by the Space Needle to enjoy its recent $100 million refit that includes the world’s first all-glass revolving floor as part of its 500-foot-high viewing platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
yanu robot bartender robo airport 5
Emerging Tech

Look out, bartenders: This cocktail-making robot is coming for your job

Yanu is a new autonomous robot bartender. With a single robot arm, it promise to automate the experience of getting that soothing, refreshing beverage into your hand as quickly as possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
e reader quotation clock fdubvi2jk4uksrr large
Emerging Tech

Recycle your forgotten ebook reader by turning it into a literary quote clock

Want to find a cool new use for that old e-reader lying at the back of your desk drawer? Try transforming it into an awesome clock, which displays constantly changing literary quotations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
youbionic latest 3d printed robot hand arm
Emerging Tech

This 3D-printed robotic hand can make lifelike movements

Bionic prosthesis company YouBionic created a 3D-printed robot hand that's capable of carrying out just about all the functionality of a human hand. It could one day be used to help people with missing or partially functioning limbs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
carbon nanotube spider silk
Emerging Tech

Gene-edited silkworms spin out spider silk, could lead to mass production

Researchers have shown that by genetically engineering silkworms to have spider genes, they can produce higher yields of spider silk. The technique may pave the path toward mass production of this promising material.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cheap 3d printers monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
artificial intelligence trained to render faces from text ai face batch
Computing

Programmer trains artificial intelligence to draw faces from text descriptions

Animesh Karnewar wanted to know how characters described in books would appear in reality, so he turned to artificial intelligence to see if it could render these fictional people. He used machine learning to train the A.I.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
robot that can skim rocks skimming machine
Emerging Tech

Your stone-skipping skills pale in comparison to this robotic rock launcher

Former NASA engineer-turned-popular YouTube inventor Mark Rober has created a robot that's able to skim rocks. Check it out in all its fantastic summer afternoon-wasting brilliance.
Posted By Luke Dormehl