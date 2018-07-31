Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s winners of its habitat competition offer a glimpse of Martian living

Dyllan Furness
By
1 of 5
mars habitat teamzopherus 3dph
Team Zopherus Nasa
mars habitat ai spacefactory 0
Team AI. SpaceFactory Nasa
mars habitat kahn yates 3dph 1
Team Kahn Yates
mars habitat search apis cor 3dph
Team SEArch+/Apis Cor Nasa
mars habitat northwesternuniversity 3dph 1
Team Northwestern University Nasa

When astronauts finally touch down to establish a community on the moon or another planet, they will have to quickly erect unique structures to shelter them from the elements. The architectural design of these habitats will depend on their location, including what resources are available and what conditions are like outside. And, since it’s expensive to ship supplies into space, we’ll likely depend on 3D printing to fabricate the buildings with as much ease and local resources as possible.

To get a better understanding of what these structures might look like on Mars, NASA partnered with Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois for its 3D-Printed Habitat Centennial Challenge competition, which began in 2014. The first two phases included a design competition and structural competition. The five winners of the latest phase, which challenged the teams to design sub-scale habitats, were recently announced and will share in the $100,000 prizes.

“We are thrilled to see the success of this diverse group of teams that have approached this competition in their own unique styles,” Monsi Roman, program manager for NASA’s Centennial Challenges, said in a statement. “They are not just designing structures, they are designing habitats that will allow our space explorers to live and work on other planets. We are excited to see their designs come to life as the competition moves forward.”

The winning teams used digital tools to fabricate the physical and functional features of their Martian habitats, earning their lot of the prize money based on scores given to them by a panel of judges. Eighteen teams from around the world were considered. The five winning teams were:

1. Team Zopherus of Rogers, Arkansas – $20,957.95
2. AI. SpaceFactory of New York – $20,957.24
3. Kahn-Yates of Jackson, Mississippi – $20,622.74
4. SEArch+/Apis Cor of New York – $19,580.97
5. Northwestern University of Evanston, Illinois – $17,881.10

You can check out the virtual model of each entry on YouTube.

“We are encouraging a wide range of people to come up with innovative designs for how they envision a habitat on Mars,” Lex Akers, dean of the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology at Bradley University, said. “The virtual levels allow teams from high schools, universities, and businesses that might not have access to large 3D printers to still be a part of the competition because they can team up with those who do have access to such machinery for the final level of the competition.”

Don't Miss

Mavic 2 leaked specs reveal two versions, one with a Hasselblad camera
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Picture the kind of versatile, next-gen materials that get scientists excited, and chances are that spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As this list proves, however, maybe it should be!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
brain machine interface japan third arm prosthetichandbrain
Emerging Tech

Brain-controlled third arm lets you take your multitasking to the next level

Researchers from Japan have created a brain-computer interface that lets users control a robotic third arm in order to take their multitasking to the next level. We seriously want one!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kepler
Emerging Tech

Kepler space telescope’s last gasp is next week

The Kepler telescope is running on empty, and there's no way to fill up the tank. As the groundbreaking mission nears its end, the engineers' last priority is retrieving the months of data stored on the spacecraft.
Posted By Mark Austin
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MIT's Masque
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel horny or anxious

Using a respiration sensor placed under the nose and bone conduction headphones near the ears, the device allows a wearer to hear her own breathing through slightly altered auditory feedback. In a pair of pilot studies, this feedback caused…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3d printed alligator tail climbing out of pond
Emerging Tech

This tale ends happily, with a new 3D-printed tail for a 7-foot-long alligator

Researchers from Midwestern University in Arizona recently helped improve the life of an injured alligator -- by using 3D printing technology to create a new tail prosthesis for him.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai generates shakespearean sonnets gettyimages 182175266
Emerging Tech

Move over, Shakespeare: This sonnet-writing A.I. is the poet we need

Researchers have created an A.I. that is capable of generating new Shakespearean sonnets. Trained on around 2,600 real sonnets, it could even threaten to put the Bard out of business!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
oddball throwable drum machine 4 1 ball hero context
Emerging Tech

Oddball is the innovative, sensor-filled drum machine you can bounce

Oddball is essentially a throwable drum machine. A sensor-filled ball which can work out when it hits a surface, it can then use these impacts to trigger musical beats of your choosing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone awards 2018 abovethepolarbear
Emerging Tech

The winning photographs from the 2018 Drone Awards will make you drool

The 2018 Drone Awards showcases some of the best aerial photography around. From scenes depicting the perils of climate change to abstract art, seven photos were selected from the more than 4,400 submissions.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
next mavic pro could offer swappable cameras and safer flight 2 rumor
Emerging Tech

Mavic 2 leaked specs reveal two versions, one with a Hasselblad camera

When the Mavic Air came out, there seemed to be few good reasons to fork out for the older Mavic Pro. But DJI is believed to be prepping two new versions of the Pro — one with a better quality camera and one with a zoom lens.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl