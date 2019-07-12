Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

MIT whiz kids got a robot to take on the viral #BottleCapChallenge

Luke Dormehl
By

What do the young, ultra-smart students at MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) think about when they’re not hard at work? It turns out that it’s much the same stuff that similarly aged people everywhere think about: namely, the latest time-wasting viral challenge.

This month, that refers to the #BottleCapChallenge, in which a person films themselves removing the cap from a bottle in a jaw-dropping way (most commonly by spin kicking it). So far, it’s been attempted by an assortment of big names, including Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, Mariah Carey, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Now MIT is getting in on the action by getting its Baxter humanoid robot to have a go. Using some neat mirroring technology, Baxter is able to copy the actions of a human operator who lifts their hand and, while doing so, adds the necessary spin needed to dislodge a bottle cap from the bottle it’s attached to.

“[We] made two important additions to the platform,” MIT CSAIL grad student Joseph DelPreto told Digital Trends. “We created our own soft gripper, which is made from flexible rubber and able to bend around objects like the bottle cap. It also has sensors that can help it determine an object’s shape to be able to better manipulate it. We created a system to control the robot, based on electromyography (EMG) sensors placed on a user’s biceps that monitor muscle activity in real time. We [then] developed algorithms that can continuously process these muscle signals to detect changes in the person’s arm level and allow the robot to mirror that motion or follow nonverbal commands. We used the Baxter robot for this task — but the algorithms to work with a robot using muscle signals could be used with any robot.”

While there are probably more sensible uses for cutting-edge robots than chiming in on the latest internet video challenge, Baxter’s attempt showcases the enormous potential for MIT’s real-time system for collaborative lifting.

“The system works toward creating more natural human-robot interaction during physical tasks by using muscle signals,” DelPreto continued. “We’ve tested it with a variety of team lifting activities, such as picking up objects and doing basic assembly. This could eventually be useful in factories or even around the home, allowing robots to be more effective assistants. As we add more wearable sensors or more learning capabilities, we hope to address more complex manipulation tasks. This #BottleCapChallenge was an interesting example that happened to also be something that lots of people are talking about on social media!”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here's everything you need to know
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fbis face recognition database holds 13 of all americans fbi facial mem 3
News

Digital rights group Fight for the Future wants to ban facial recognition

Fight for the Future, a digital rights group, announced a campaign on Tuesday, July 9 calling for a complete ban on government use of facial recognition surveillance software. The campaign website, BanFacialRecognition.com, asks visitors to…
Posted By Allison Matyus
facial recognition apple
Emerging Tech

Amazing smart glass can recognize numbers, no added tech required

What if it was possible to carry out facial recognition using just an ordinary piece of glass, with no added tech? It sounds crazy, but researchers have been working to develop exactly that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Romaine lettuce
Emerging Tech

Researchers have built a robot whose sole mission in life is to pick lettuce

Researchers at the U.K.’s University of Cambridge have developed an A.I.-powered robot that’s able to identify and pick iceberg lettuce. Check it out in full lettuce-picking action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
harvard seas smallest polarization camera tiny
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

How well can the cameras in self-driving cars see camouflaged or transparent objects? A new polarization camera developed by researchers at Harvard could help improve the accuracy of machine vision.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sweat measuring patch air force sweating
Emerging Tech

This wearable sensor sips sweat to work out whether a person is dehydrated

A new smart sensor can tell whether a person is becoming dehydrated by analyzing the potassium and sodium in their sweat. Here's why it could be a game-changer for soldiers, athletes, and anyone who works outdoors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Anybotics ANYmal robotic dog
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spot. Anymal is a four-legged dog robot with all kinds of new tricks

Boston Dynamics isn’t the only company building robotic dogs. Swiss robotics company Anybotics has one of its own design -- and it's pretty darn impressive. We spoke with Anybotics co-founder Péter Fankhauser to find out just what it's…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mod laser directed energy weapons wildcat v1
Emerging Tech

U.K. military is getting serious about lasers and other energy weapons

The U.K.’s Ministry of Defence is investing $162 million in trialling the next generation of laser and radio frequency Directed Energy Weapons. Warfare is about to get a whole lot more sci-fi!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin orbit rocket test boeing 747 d ipganu8aaotaf
Emerging Tech

Virgin Orbit took a major step toward launching satellites from a Boeing 747

Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a Boeing 747, clearing the way for the company to launch a similar rocket into space later this year. A spinoff of Virgin Galactic, it plans to launch small satellites into low-Earth orbit from a plane.
Posted By Mathew Katz
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Hayabusa2 probe collects first-ever subsurface samples from an asteroid

It can be hard waiting for news from 200 million miles away, but on Wednesday, Japan's space agency said it believes its Hayabusa2 probe has collected the first subsurface materials from an asteroid.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa video celebrates the discovery of 4000th exoplanet exoplanets
Emerging Tech

NASA video celebrates the discovery of the 4,000th exoplanet

Exoplanets are celestial bodies outside of our solar system, with some potentially able to sustain life. A new NASA video celebrates the discovery of 4,000 exoplanets by powerful space telescopes since 1992.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
graphene filter
Emerging Tech

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure

Scientists have come up with a high-tech method to work out whether water is pure using bounced lasers and sonar technology. Here's how it works — and what could make it so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile completes its first 600MHz 5G test using a commercial modem

T-Mobile's 5G network officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what skylab taught us about space 40th anniversary
News

What Skylab taught us about space research, 40 years later

Thursday is the 40th anniversary of Skylab falling back to Earth. While most people know it as America's first manned space station, its influence extends much further, inspiring space research and scientific curiosity for decades
Posted By Allison Matyus