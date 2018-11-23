Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

MIT’s revolutionary new prototype plane has zero moving parts

Luke Dormehl
By

The future of air travel could involve planes that pump out zero emissions, produce virtually zero sound, and have zero moving parts. That’s based on a first-of-its-kind plane, created by engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which just made its maiden flight.

Rather than employing the standard propellers and turbine blades found in regular aircraft, this new light aircraft boasts electrodes on its wings, which produce nitrogen ions to propel it through the air. First hypothesized in the 1920s, this “ionic wind” principle has never previously been used to create electroaerodynamic thrust in an aircraft.

The MIT plane’s debut flight marks the culmination of a nine-year research project. The design used by the team weighs around 5 pounds and features a 5-meter wingspan covered in an array of thin and thick wires, which act as the positive and negative electrodes. The fuselage of the plane meanwhile holds a stack of lithium-polymer batteries. These batteries supply electricity to positively charge the wires. They then attract attract and strip away negatively charged electrons from surrounding air molecules, leaving clouds of ions which interact with the negatively charged wires. The result is thrust which propels the aircraft forward.

mit plane no moving parts motorless 02
MIT Electric Aircraft Initiative

While it’s undoubtedly exciting, the plane hasn’t yet flown further than 60 meters. This distance was dictated by the size of the gym it was tested inside of. It managed to repeat this journey 10 times, with similar performance each time. In order to be used for longer, more practical outdoor flights, the team is now working to improve the efficiency of the plane’s design. Specifically, they aim to produce more ionic wind with less voltage. They also want to increase the amount of thrust generated per unit area.

“It took a long time to get here,” Steven Barrett, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, said in a statement. “Going from the basic principle to something that actually flies was a long journey of characterizing the physics, then coming up with the design and making it work. Now the possibilities for this kind of propulsion system are viable.”

A paper describing the work, titled “Flight of an aeroplane with solid-state propulsion,” was recently published in the journal Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Time for test-tube turkey? Everything you need to know about lab-grown meat
ceres tag tracks cattle csiro ear in action
Emerging Tech

Internet of cows? Smart ear tag takes cattle tracking into the future

An Australian startup wants to bring cattle farming into the present day with smart ear tags capable of revealing where herds are grazing, and even if animals are sick or about to give birth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Ronin-S review
Photography

DJI’s Ronin-S just got more capable with slew of new accessories

Need a longer battery life for the DJI Ronin-S, or perhaps a built-in screen, GPS, or universal mount? DJI has got you covered with a handful of new accessories for the company's one-hand gimbal.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
drone organ delivery test img 6694
Emerging Tech

Drones can safely fly a human kidney without damaging it, study shows

Drone deliveries are well on their way. Could they also be used for safely delivering transplant organs to hospitals without damage? A recent test flight attempted to find an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed steak rice peas seaweed plant based beefsteak zoom
Emerging Tech

Novameat’s 3D-printed ‘steak’ looks gross, but could it save the planet?

A Spanish startup called Novameat is developing a 3D-printed beefsteak, made using a paste composed of vegetable-based materials like rice, peas, and seaweed. Get ready for the future of food!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
white elephant gift ideas
Emerging Tech

14 White elephant gift ideas that are guaranteed to spice up your holiday party

To help you make a splash at your holiday party this year, we've put together a quick list of the best White Elephant gift ideas the world has ever seen. Proceed with caution!
Posted By Drew Prindle
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
future of food introduction hamburguesa probeta culturedbeef
Emerging Tech

Time for test-tube turkey? Everything you need to know about lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat is big business. A handful of enterprising startups have raised and invested hundreds of millions of dollars into nascent technology, banking on breakthroughs in biotech to revolutionize the food industry.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
hypersurfaces touch sensitive tech smart image01
Emerging Tech

Vibration-sensing tech turns any ‘dumb’ surface into a smart touch-sensitive one

What if it was possible to use a special chip to transform any surface into a touch-sensitive one? That science fiction dream is what startup HyperSurfaces is working hard to achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars moon phobos is breaking apart
Emerging Tech

Scientists may have solved the mystery of how Martian moon got its markings

The question of how the Martian moon Phobos got its strange groove patterns has baffled scientists for decades. Advanced computer modelling techniques may have just solved the mystery.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot arm feeds diner or companion mze3ntu2mq
Emerging Tech

This weird wearable robot arm will feed you and your dinner companion

Researchers have developed an oddball chest-mounted social feeding robot system which uses a robotic arm to feed either the wearer or their dinner partner. Is this the future of dining tech?
Posted By Luke Dormehl