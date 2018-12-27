Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists create a way to make more breathable 3D-printed tissues

Luke Dormehl
By
penn state 3d print porous tissues tissue
Ozbolat Laboratory/Penn State

3D printing may be more commonly associated with things like rapid prototyping for industry and homemade “maker” projects, but it also opens up some exciting medical possibilities. Chief among these is the dream of 3D bioprinting, which could one day prove useful for everything from printing small-scale fabricated tissues to the eventual goal of fully functional transplant organs.

While the second of these ambitions is still a way off, researchers at Pennsylvania State University have made a big advance in the goal of creating lab-made tissues such as bone and cartilage. Specifically, they have developed a method of fabricating porous tissues, in which micro-pores allow nutrients and oxygen to circulate, thereby keeping the cells healthy.

The process involves taking human stem cells and mixing them with a sodium alginate material derived from seaweed. This can be printed into particles which, once dissolved, leaves tiny breathable pores. Combined into strands it is possible to create patches of tissue. The undifferentiated stem cells are used to convert the tissue into specific cells, such as bone or cartilage. The team who worked on the project are also looking at how this same technique could be used to create muscle, fat, and an assortment of other tissues.

“These patches can be implanted in bone or cartilage, depending on which cells they are,” Ibrahim Ozbolat, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State, said in a statement. “They can be used for osteoarthritis, patches for plastic surgery such as the cartilage in the nasal septum, knee restoration, and other bone or cartilage defects.”

But as promising as the work is, there is still more that needs to be done. That is because, as of now, it is only possible to make tiny patches of the material, thereby limiting its usefulness. However, these patches — while small — are reportedly considerably easier to fabricate than alternate methods, such as growing artificial tissue on scaffolding. If the researchers are able to develop the approach to make larger-scale printing possible, this latest innovation could turn out to be a considerable step forward in the field of 3D bioprinting.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
japans new vomit vacuum cleans up during end of year party season
Emerging Tech

Japan’s new ‘vomit vacuum’ hard at work during end-of-year party season

Japan's new 'vomit vacuum' has been put to work at train stations during the nation's end-of-year party season. The high-tech machine replaces the traditional sawdust-and-broom method, and is far more hygienic, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
taser guitar when you play wrong note screen shot 2018 12 23 at 14 06
Emerging Tech

Robot improves your guitar playing by zapping you with a taser when you screw up

This electrical engineer recently built a robot that will help you learn to play the guitar better. Unfortunately, it does this by zapping you with a taser whenever you play the wrong note.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
caltech dna tic tac toe td media 2
Emerging Tech

Caltech scientists used DNA to play the world’s tiniest game of tic-tac-toe

Researchers from Caltech have used bioengineering to create the world's tiniest ever version of the game tic-tac-toe. Here's what that means for the future of self-repairing nanotech machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ar figures walk off backdrop screen shot 2018 12 24 at 17 21 49
Emerging Tech

Magical new AR demo transforms 2D photos into ‘Harry Potter’-style 3D animations

Researchers have created an AR tool which can animate stationary characters in 2D images, resulting in them walking off their flat backdrop. Because who has time for still images in 2018?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
just imagine if these wacky apple products launched in 2019 bad lip reading product launch
Emerging Tech

Just imagine if these wacky ‘Apple products’ launched in 2019

It's an Apple product launch unlike any you've ever seen. That's because it's the work of Bad Lip Reading, who "likes to put words into other people's mouths" and has done so here in a most brilliant way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rolls royce ends the year with successful test of an autonomous ferry ship
Emerging Tech

Rolls-Royce sails into 2019 with the successful test of an autonomous ship

Rolls-Royce wants to create self-sailing ships. It recently conducted a successful test of an autonomous ferry that can also be controlled remotely, and has plans to deploy crewless cargo ships by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX BFR project
Emerging Tech

SpaceX's Elon Musk expects spring 2019 tests for BFR, now called Starship

The SpaceX BFR project, now called Starship, plans to build the most powerful space rocket ever for an ambitious purpose: creating a colony on Mars within the next several years. Check out the details -- and why this could actually work.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Bruce Brown
pepper the robot new york city bank
Emerging Tech

How A.I. will change your world in 2019, for better or worse

From a science-fiction dream to a critical part of our everyday lives, artificial intelligence is everywhere. You probably don't see AI at work, and that's by design. AI is changing everything. But do we want it to?
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Photography

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier

Few things instill a sense of wonder quite like the final frontier. The best space photos show off the beauty of Earth, our solar system, and the far corners of the universe. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
drone delivery testers reveal main gripe about service google wing
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery testers reveal their main gripe about such a service

Anyone who has been close to a quadcopter won't be surprised to discover what it is that people seem to be most concerned about when it comes to the idea of drone delivery services.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol