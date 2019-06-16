Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The grainy texture of Saturn’s rings reveals clues to their origins

Georgina Torbet
By
saturn rings texture pia23170 hires 1
This false-color image to the right shows an infrared spectral map of Saturn’s A, B and C rings, captured by Cassini’s VIMS. Infrared image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/CNRS/LPG-Nantes; Saturn image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/G. Ugarkovic

New analysis of data from the Cassini mission shows that Saturn’s rings are not smooth, but rather are grainy in texture. Scientists believe that tiny moons within the rings cause materials to cluster and form clumps and straw-like patterns, revealing rings which are more complex and dynamic than we realized.

Scientists recently discovered that Saturn’s moons were influenced by its rings, as the rings deposited material onto the moons and changed their shape. Now it seems that the process works the other way round as well, with the moons interacting with the particles in the rings to cause these variations in texture.

saturn rings texture pia23168 hires
New images of Saturn’s rings show how textures differ even in close proximity of one another. The images on the bottom have been filtered so that the straw-like textures and clumps are more visible. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This information is important because it tells us more about how Saturn’s rings formed and about the formation of planets in general. The scientists found a set of streaks around the outer edge of the rings which are all the same length and orientation, which suggests they were formed by material hitting the rings at the same time. This implies that the rings are formed from material which is already in orbit around the planet, rather than being formed from external material like comets crashing into the rings.

“These new details of how the moons are sculpting the rings in various ways provide a window into solar system formation, where you also have disks evolving under the influence of masses embedded within them,” lead author and Cassini scientist Matt Tiscareno of the SETI Institute said in a statement.

There are three types of texture discovered in the rings — clumpy, smooth, and streaky — and these textures occur in distinct bands within the rings. The challenge for the scientists now is to explain why these textures have sharp boundaries in this way. “This tells us the way the rings look is not just a function of how much material there is,” Tiscareno said in the same statement. “There has to be something different about the characteristics of the particles, perhaps affecting what happens when two ring particles collide and bounce off each other. And we don’t yet know what it is.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid
Up Next

The Very Large Telescope gets upgrade to aid its hunt for habitable exoplanets
china stroke wearable device gettyimages 529069189
Emerging Tech

This lifesaving wearable could diagnose strokes more accurately

A new breakthrough wearable device uses two light measurement techniques to track the body's blood circulation — and accurately predict deadly strokes in the process. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Sloshed drone pilots in Japan can now be punished with jail time

If you're flying a drone in Japan, better not be sloshed when you send your bird skyward. A new law passed this week could see drunk drone pilots sent to jail for up to a year or hit with a hefty fine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everest incredible cost climbing worlds highest mountain 3 jpg
Emerging Tech

Mount Everest is now home to the world’s highest weather station

A team of scientists has created a new record with the installation of the world’s highest weather station atop Everest. Data from the expedition will help researchers better understand the effect of climate change on the region.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
youbionic drone with hands inshot 20190611 091645295
Emerging Tech

This drone with hands looks like a nightmare straight out of Black Mirror

This unlikely drone-with-hands creation is the work of Federico Ciccarese, the brains behind YouBionic, a bionic hand project that has evolved far beyond its original brief. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cmu robot microspines climb walls mzmxote5nw
Emerging Tech

This crazy-looking robot uses microspines on its legs to climb up walls

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon have built a bioinspired robot, which uses microspines on its feet to grip onto rough surfaces. This allows it to climb up very steep gradients. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Biggest airplanes in the world - Stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

Got $400 million to burn? The world’s largest airplane is up for sale

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, is up for sale. All it'll cost you is $400 million dollars. The brainchild of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the plane was supposed to make space travel more accessible and affordable.
Posted By Mathew Katz
star trek logo mars d84fpotu8aahogb 1
Emerging Tech

Ex astris, scientia: Star Trek logo spotted on the surface of Mars

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been boldly going to Mars and capturing images since 2005, and now it has spotted something where no man has gone before: a structure on the planet's surface which will look familiar to Trekkies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
adobe photoshopped face detection imageforensics 1
Emerging Tech

Adobe develops tool to identify Photoshopped images of faces

With deepfake videos making headlines, and campaigns against the Photoshopping of models, people are more aware than ever of the digital manipulation of images. Now Adobe wants to give tools to users to let them spot faked images.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 manned missions pia23302 hires
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will pave the way for manned missions to Mars

Survival on Mars is a massive challenge for humanity. To cope with the highly variable temperatures, lack of oxygen and water, and high levels of radiation, the Mars 2020 rover will carry instruments to pave the way for human exploration.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook habitat trains ai agents in virtual homes
Emerging Tech

Facebook builds virtual homes to train A.I. agents in realistic environments

Researchers at Facebook have created Habitat, which is a platform that enables rapid training for A.I. agents. They will receive thousands of hours of training in just a few minutes in the virtual homes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Impossible Burger 2.0
Emerging Tech

Impossible Foods struggles to keep up with Impossible Burger demand

Red Robin and White Castle have reported Impossible Burger shortages, as it appears that Impossible Foods is struggling to keep up with demand. The company will be selling its meat-like patties in retail outlets within the year.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
europa table salt pia01295 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Pass the salt please: Table salt found on Jupiter’s moon Europa

Astronomers have spotted something unexpectedly familiar on the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa -- sodium chloride, better known as table salt. This suggests the under-ice oceans on Europa are salty and similar to our oceans on Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet