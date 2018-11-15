Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Glass orb packs all the constellations in the night sky into fancy desk ornament

Luke Dormehl
By

Have you ever wanted to know more about the star constellations we can see from Earth? A stunning new Kickstarter campaign, taking the form of a fancy desk ornament and associated card game, aims to help.

In 2016, designer Clemens Steffin launched his “Universe in a Sphere” project on Kickstarter, creating a glass orb containing 380,000 perfectly lasered dots, each one representing an entire galaxy. His next project aimed to re-create just our very own galaxy, the Milky Way, with every dot representing its own sun. Now he’s moved onto re-creating the night sky as viewed from Earth — with the goal of helping us learn the 88 star constellations.

“Many of us tried to learn [these] when they were younger, but most stuck with three or four in the best case,” Steffin told Digital Trends. “Who doesn’t want to shine with knowledge about Arcturus, Aldebaran, Prokyon or Deneb Kaitos? These sound like Harry Potter spells. When my wife and I visited a planetarium, we got to know Dr. Susanne Hoffmann. She is an astroscientist, who specializes in the naming and connecting the star constellations. She was so inspired by our idea that she instantly agreed to design the constellations for us.”

star constellation orb kickstarter sphere photo

The resulting orb contains 5,068 stars divided up into their unique constellations. With a light built into the base of the sphere, you can see these stars divided up into their different constellations, stretching like silvery spiderwebs across the sky.

For the first time, Steffin has also created a card game which will accompany the sphere for an added dose of education. This functions along the lines of the card game Top Trumps, with each containing a different constellation. These are divided into categories such as “brightness,” “distance to Earth,” “area” and more. Players can compete against one another, while also identifying the constellations on the night sky sphere.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in Kickstarter campaigns — although, by now, Steffin is something of a veteran of the crowdfunding platform, which hopefully bodes well for this shipping on time and as described. A constellation sphere, complete with the full deck of 88 cards, will set you back 89 euros ($100). Cheaper options are also available containing only the cards or sphere. Shipping is set to take place in March 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches
Detroit smart city
Emerging Tech

Michigan’s former transportation chief has some advice for wannabe smart cities

After 31 years as Michigan’s transportation director, Kirk Steudle has seen it all, particularly with smart city projects. He spoke with Digital Trends recently about what makes smart cities work, and offers advice along the way.
Posted By John R. Quain
heart tissue actually beats 5be40d40d1deb
Emerging Tech

Watch this lab-grown heart tissue beat just like the real thing

A team of researchers in Germany have used stem cells to create a lab-grown human heart tissue which actually beats, as well as responding to drugs in the same way as the real thing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autodesk shipping container filled with robots open
Emerging Tech

Shipping crate filled with 3D-printing robots may be the future of construction

Autodesk has created a robot-filled shipping container which may represent the future of construction work. The crate contains two robots able to 3D print custom components for building sites.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
eye diseases microneedles patch sample 2
Emerging Tech

Sticking these tiny needles in your eye may help fight blindness

An eye patch covered in tiny needles sounds like a torture device. In fact, it's a potential new medical treatment for eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot bottle flipping contest
Emerging Tech

Bottle-flipping robots may be the most millennial thing we’ve ever seen

Until drones start vaping, you're unlikely to see anything more millennial than a recent contest in Japan in which robots competed to pull off some seriously impressive bottle-flipping feats.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

New simulation shows how Elon Musk’s internet satellite network might work

Elon Musk has the dream of building a network for conveying internet traffic via thousands of satellites. A new simulation created by a computer scientist looks at how feasible the idea is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
zf drone delivery factories germany 2018 11 09 pi drohne transport fn 1 press teaser
Cars

Car parts maker ZF is using drones to deliver components to its factories

ZF recently became the first entity in Germany to receive approval to use drones to deliver spare parts, and the company now uses them to deliver parts from its central warehouses to its workshops.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Hover 2 selfie drone
Emerging Tech

This fully autonomous $400 drone folds like a book, follows you like a paparrazzo

Having a drone that could follow you everywhere while taking high-quality images without crashing has been a flight of fantasy. With ZeroZero's Hover 2, not only can you have a fully autonomous 4K selfie drone, you can have it for $400.
Posted By Simon Cohen
grain design alexaphone dsc 0736
Emerging Tech

These Alexa-stuffed retro phones don’t listen until you take them off the hook

Looking for an Amazon Echo with a cool vintage touch? Los Angeles-based Grain Design is taking old, non-working antique phones and transforming them into amazing Alexa smart speakers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wake v2 kickstarter alarm 346a3168
Smart Home

This alarm clock uses targeted light and sound to wake you, but not your partner

The Wake v2 isn't like your typical bedside alarm. Instead, it wakes you by shining a soft light directly into your face, thereby not disturbing the person sharing a bed with you. Pretty smart, huh?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fire resistant levitate airframe exosuit img 1636
Emerging Tech

Believe it or not, this fire-proof exoskeleton isn’t designed for space marines

A company called Levitate Technologies has developed a fire-resistant upper body exoskeleton that’s capable of lowering exertion levels by up to 80 percent when you carry out manual work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
intel compute stick 2 announcement
Emerging Tech

Intel’s new ‘neural network on a stick’ aims to unchain A.I. from the internet

To kick off its first developer conference in Beijing, Intel unveiled the second generation of its Neural Compute Stick -- a device that promises to democratize the development of computer vision A.I. applications.
Posted By Drew Prindle
frogs regrow limb african clawed frog
Emerging Tech

Frogs regrow ‘paddle-like’ limbs when placed in a bioreactor

Frogs have partially regrown amputated limbs thanks to a bioreactor at Tufts University. By jump-starting tissue repair, the bioreactor helped the amphibians regenerate a bigger, more complete appendages than they usually do.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins