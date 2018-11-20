Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Toilet-scrubbing robot takes over one of the world’s crappiest jobs

Luke Dormehl
By

When it comes to jobs that none of us enjoy, scrubbing the toilet would have to rank pretty highly. So why not hand the job over to robots? That might be exactly what happens if a team of engineers from the University of Koblenz-Landau in Germany has its way. Calling themselves Team Homer, the researchers recently debuted just such a toilet-scrubbing bot at Japan’s World Robot Summit. While their creation still needs work, if perfected it has the makings of a product we’d be more than happy to pay good cash to get our hands on.

“We [used] a PAL Robotics TIAGo mobile robotic research platform, which is equipped with an arm to grip or to manipulate the environment, a head that holds a RGB-D camera for the detection of persons, objects or the toilet seat, a microphone for recognizing speech and a mobile base for driving around the apartment,” Raphael Memmesheimer, a Ph.D. student in the active vision group at the University of Koblenz, told Digital Trends.

The team’s robot is capable of approaching a toilet, soaking up liquid on the seat and surrounding floor (you filthy animals!), and picking up small pieces of toilet paper. It finishes off by cleaning the floor.

toilet scrubbing robot germany toiletrobot

It’s not particularly quick in doing this, but perhaps that’s not too necessary unless you’re a hotel owner wanting the robot to clean 30 rooms before it goes on its robo-lunch break. Nonetheless, it’s a neat demo of some technology which might become a ubiquitous part of every home a few decades from now — the same way that the Roomba vacuum cleaner is increasingly standard. Hey, between this and shirt-folding robots, it seems that we really are getting closer to the robot housekeeping dream promised to us by shows like The Jetsons.

Unfortunately, don’t expect to be able to buy a toilet-scrubbing robot from the researchers in the immediate future. “The robots that we program are at a research level,” Memmesheimer continued. “We demonstrate the possibility of solving tasks with the robot.”

However, the group is interested in collaborating with companies which want to develop more affordable robots for carrying out a wide range of tasks. “As of now, robots that have functional robot arms are not affordable for targeting consumer devices,” Memmesheimer said. “First use cases will most probably be in public places like airports or shopping centers. Really functional, affordable service robots [are more likely to be made available to customers] in the more distant future.”

Which, of course, raises the other question: If at some point the machines really do take over, who wants to be the person nominated to tell the robot overlord that we forced his ancestors to scrub toilets for us?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From tornado flushes to remote controls, modern toilets are flush with tech
microsoft-xiaoice
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s friendly new A.I wants to figure out what you want — before you ask

Move over Siri and Alexa! Microsoft wants to build a new type of virtual assistant that wants to be your friend. Already making waves in Asia, could this be the future of A.I. BFFs?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
cyber monday deals digital trends 2018 feature
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mapping a smart city what3words feat
Emerging Tech

Smarter cities need smarter addresses. And you just need 3 words

To make really smart transportation choices, more precise location data will have to be integrated with citywide transportation data. Here’s how one company is mapping the world by using just three words.
Posted By John R. Quain
milky-way-galaxy
Emerging Tech

Ghostly galaxy discovered lurking on the edge of the Milky Way

A team of astronomers from the University of Cambridge have discovered a strange galaxy next door to the Milky Way. The dwarf galaxy, named Antlia 2, is dark and dim and gives out much less light than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drone photos greenland
Emerging Tech

Ancient crater the size of NYC discovered under the Greenland ice sheet

A huge crater has been discovered beneath the ice of Greenland, and is thought to be the result of a meteorite impact millions of years ago. The crater is one of the largest ever discovered, measuring 19 miles across.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
workplace microchipping next gen id company chip feat 1
Emerging Tech

Would you swap your keycard for a microchip implant? For many, the answer is yes

Put down your keycard! More people are turning to implanted RFID chips as their choice of workplace identification. Should we be worried about a world in which employees get microchipped?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
insight mars mission california launch cubesats nasa
Emerging Tech

Here’s how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA

NASA's InSight mission has sent a lander to Mars. NASA researchers have now shared details on how they will monitor the touching down of the lander at the end of its 91 million mile journey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
allite super magnesium 4
Outdoors

‘Super magnesium’ may be the next wonder material for outdoor gear

Super Magnesium is a wonder material that is 30 percent lighter than aluminum, as strong as carbon fiber, cheaper to make, and 100-percent recyclable, making it much better for the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
gut game biosensor australia sensor
Emerging Tech

Forget joysticks — the Guts Game is controlled by a sensor that you swallow

Researchers have created an unusual new game in which players swallow a biosensor and then compete to raise or lower the temperature in their gut. Sound crazy? Here's why it could catch on.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot waiter ginger abi 5980
Emerging Tech

Step inside the Nepalese restaurant staffed by robot waiters

A robotics startup from Nepal has created a robot waiter called Ginger. It's capable of delivering food from kitchen to table, and can even engage customers in a bit of friendly banter as it does so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
arizona state seal wounds laser gettyimages 800341504
Emerging Tech

Doctors could soon ditch stitches and seal skin wounds with lasers

Just like the dermal regenerator in Star Trek, physicians may soon be able to heal skin wounds using smart, laser-based technology. That's thanks to researchers from Arizona State University.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved toto feature sm 3
Emerging Tech

From tornado flushes to remote controls, modern toilets are flush with tech

With the global observance of World Toilet Day on November 19, we take a look at how the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved, and how they are becoming smarter tools in the future.
Posted By Lina Zeldovich
future mars missions mission 2020 rover
Emerging Tech

NASA selects the all-important landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission

NASA said on Monday that the landing site for its much-anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission has the potential to "revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life."
Posted By Trevor Mogg