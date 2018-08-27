Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

UV-tracking ‘tattoo’ will tell you when to get out of the sun

Luke Dormehl
By

Regular, everyday tattoos might tell other people about yourself, but they don’t give you any additional information about your surroundings. That’s where a new programmable tattoo breaks the mold. Called LogicInk, it’s a temporary tattoo-style device which gathers information about your UV exposure, and provides you with at-a-glance information concerning whether or not you’ve soaked up enough sun for the day. It does this using a color-changing technology which gradually transitions from white to dark pink (and back again), depending on how much sun exposure you’re receiving. And, yes, it can factor in sunblock!

The LogicInk UV “tattoo” is as simple to use as that, although it will also connect to a mobile app that allows you to scan the wearable to track your historical data.

“Today, wearables tend to be bulky, expensive, with a steep learning curve, and on top of that require other devices to be operated,” creator Carlos Olguin told Digital Trends. “In our view, this results in a multi-sensing experience that is impractical or unaffordable, or simply not visually appealing for many people — yet many people still want to learn more about their body or surrounding environment to stay healthy. In the broadest terms, [these are] the people we are targeting.”

tattoo

As it turns out, the UV sensor is just step one of LogicInk’s plans. The team is also developing more sensors able to capture and relay information about a wearer’s hydration levels, their blood-alcohol concentration, exposure to pollution, and much more.

We previously covered LogicInk when it was just starting to gauge the interests of customers. Having done this and apparently been pleased with the results, it has now launched on Kickstarter, where it’s already earned more than half its funding goal — with 39 days still on the clock.

A UV sensor starts at $14, although other price points are available. This includes a $79 option, which allows you to have your say on the designs and features of future sensors that the LogicInk team develops. As ever, we offer our standard warnings about the potential risks of crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re aware of these and still want to get involved, head over to the project’s Kickstarter page for more information. Shipping for the first UV sensors is set for November this year. Not that folks in many parts of the world will be expecting too much sun by then!

Don't Miss

Say what!? A wind turbine in Japan got blown over by -- the wind
IFA topics page
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new way 3d printing graphene printed
Emerging Tech

There’s a new way to 3D print graphene, the strongest material on Earth

Researchers from Virginia Tech and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have come up with a new way to 3D print graphene, allowing for more intricate, detailed objects to be created.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
mobius backpack kickstarter x3a9871
Outdoors

31 plastic bottles and some algae is practically all this backpack is made from

Mobius is a backpack with a sustainable twist: Not only is it made almost entirely out of upcycled materials, but its creators will also plant 10 trees for every unit that is sold.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Heacket Heated Jacket Crowdfunding Indiegogo
Emerging Tech

What the Heacket? This heated jacket is the latest crowdfunding cautionary tale

The “Heacket” heated jacket was once a rousing success story on Indiegogo, raising nearly $290,000 in funding. But later, it turned into another tale of broken promises and betrayal with crowdfunding backers left in a lurch.
Posted By Kraig Becker
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
wind turbine blown over by broken
Emerging Tech

Say what!? A wind turbine in Japan got blown over by — the wind

A huge wind turbine was blown over in windy conditions on Friday, August 24. The rare event occurred during a typhoon in Japan when strong gusts tore the 60-meter-tall turbine from its base. No one was hurt in the incident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amphibio-gills-are-designed-to-let-humans-breathe-underwater
Emerging Tech

‘Waterworld’ no longer seems sci-fi, so an artist designed your future gills

Amphibio is a 3D-printed garment designed to capture air and replenish oxygen molecules, while dissipating carbon dioxide underwater. We spoke with the creator, and even asked a marine biologist if it could really work.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nanofiber cloth pulls water from air gettyimages 922670878
Emerging Tech

A nanofiber cloth could pull fresh drinking water straight from the air

Imagine if it was possible for people in drought-stricken parts of the world to literally pull fresh drinking water from the air. A new nanofiber cloth material can do exactly that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s second checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon opened its second checkout-less store in Seattle on Monday. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, AJ Dellinger