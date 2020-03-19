There’s no need to panic-buy toilet paper — or anything else for that matter — during the coronavirus outbreak, as grocery stores are constantly restocking their shelves. But in case you’re concerned about your toilet paper stash, the website “How Much Toilet Paper?” can help ease your mind.

How Much Toilet Paper? is essentially a toilet paper calculator that lets you know how long your current supply will last. By simply entering the number of toilet paper rolls you have. plus an estimated number of times you use the bathroom in a day, the website will give you the number of days your supply will last you.

So let’s say, for example, that you have six rolls right now and use the bathroom around seven times per day. According to the website, this means your current toilet paper supply should last you 14 days of your quarantine before you have to go out and brave the crowds.

If you really want to get specific, you can also enter the number of sheets of toilet paper you use per trip, the number of people in your household, and the number of days you expect to be in quarantine.

According to the site’s “About” section, the website has been used by over 2 million people. The site also says that the average user who calculates their toilet paper usage has 500% more toilet paper than they need for quarantine.

However, if you live in an unlucky area and still haven’t been able to track down rolls of toilet paper, there’s always the possibility of a bidet attachment like Tushy’s that affixes to your toilet. By using a bidet attachment, you’ll use less toilet paper and apparently feel cleaner, too, so win-win.

Aside from toilet paper calculators, websites taking a humorous approach to concerns about the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, have been popping up left and right. isitcanceledyet.com gives visitors a glimpse at events or organizational meetings that have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Everything from Broadway show, to sporting events, to papal appearances, to Las Vegas buffets are on the list of cancellations. Those events that haven’t officially been canceled but are likely to be are labeled as “uh oh,” and include the year 2020 because, well, it’s been rough so far.

