Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Virgin Galactic completes another test flight, this time with a passenger

Ed Oswald
By
virgin galactic first passenger vss unity
VSS Unity lands at Virgin Galactic’s airfield in California’s Mojave Desert on Friday, February 22, 2019 after its fifth successful test flight. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses rode the company’s spacecraft VSS Unity as its first passenger on Friday, February 22, a key milestone toward commercial availability of the flights later this year. Moses rode along to test “cabin design elements,” the company says.

With the company targeting 2019 as the year to offer commercial flights, it is important for Virgin Galactic to begin to turn its focus to its end goal: Carrying anyone into space. On the previous four test flights, only pilots rode inside the spacecraft. With the addition of Moses as a passenger, it appears that the company is now ready to start fine-tuning the customer experience.

The VSS Unity also set a few other milestones: It reached an altitude of 55.9 miles, the highest a Virgin Galactic craft has gone yet, and reached a top speed of Mach 3.0 during its ascent into space. Following the flight, the Unity glided back to Earth and successfully landed on a runway without any issues about an hour after takeoff.

Inside, Moses and the pilots experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth.

Moses will eventually help train the hundreds — if not eventually thousands — of individuals willing to pay around $250,000 for the rights to be one of the first private citizens to travel in space. Following the entrance into space, Moses got out of her seat in order to experience the “customer cabin and spaceflight environment from the perspective of people in the back,” according to the company.

In addition to the cabin tests, the Unity carried extra weight in to better simulate craft operation with passengers and cargo, something it had also done during its December test, which Virgin Galactic argues was the first one to reach “space.” Several research payloads also came along for the ride thanks to NASA’s Flight Opportunities program.

There are no concrete dates for when commercial flights will begin, as the company plans to test the craft several more times, saying it has a “way to go” in testing for various flight factors. Virgin Galactic’s founder, billionaire Richard Branson, says he expects to be able to fly in the craft himself by July, however.

Don't Miss

SpaceX just nailed its most challenging Falcon 9 rocket landing to date
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Israel will launch world’s first privately funded moon mission tomorrow

This week will see the world's first privately funded lunar mission launch. Israel's first mission to the moon will be launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, February 21.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
blood
Emerging Tech

FDA warns about the dangers of anti-aging blood transfusions

It turns out injecting old people with blood from healthy youngsters may not be the answer to health rejuvenation. That’s according to the FDA, which says such claims are dangerous junk science.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cocoon bee hive ces 2019 world day
Emerging Tech

Bees can do arithmetic, setting the scientific community abuzz

A new study has found something remarkable: Bees can do basic arithmetic. Researchers showed that bees could use colors as representations for numbers and then use those colors for addition and subtraction.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
researchers create quad core computer from four rat brains lab
Emerging Tech

DeepSqueak is a machine learning A.I. that reveals what rats are chatting about

Want to know what rats are squeaking about? You'd better check out DeepSqueak, the new deep learning artificial intelligence developed by researchers at the University of Washington.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coldsense app from zicam sickweather flu
Health & Fitness

Immune cell discovery takes us one step closer to a universal flu vaccine

A group of international researchers have made a discovery which could take us one step closer to the universal, one-shot flu vaccine that people around the world have been dreaming of.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa earth photo book 4
Photography

NASA celebrates Earth’s incredible natural beauty with free photo book

NASA has published a fabulous new book featuring stunning imagery captured by its satellites over the years. A hardback version is available for $53, though it can also be downloaded to ebook readers for free, and enjoyed online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Pyyros flashlight
Deals

This new all-in-one flashlight is a power bank, lighter, and screwdriver

The Pyyros modular flashlight can perform numerous field tasks, from hammering to starting fires. If you back it on Kickstarter now, you can score some savings on this innovative flashlight and multi-tool, but act fast: This early-bird…
Posted By Lucas Coll
a rat up close and personal
Movies & TV

Hilarious new Kickstarter aims to fix Scorcese’s last scene in The Departed

A fan of The Departed and apparent hater of rat-as-symbolism imagery has launched a Kickstarter campaign to digitally erase the rodent from the end of Martin Scorsese’s 2006 movie.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bbox robot cafe bev holding latte pc adriel olmos
Emerging Tech

Baristas beware, Bbox cafe uses robots to brew your morning coffee

Want your morning coffee and pastry prepared by robot? Bbox, a new coffee shop in downtown Berkeley, California, lets customers place their order by app and then uses automation to take care of the rest.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
xl18 flamethrower 2
Emerging Tech

This ridiculous new flamethrower makes Elon Musk’s look like a cigarette lighter

The XL18 Flamethrower is a flame-shooting beast on steroids, capable of firing off bursts of flame more than 110 feet in length. The best part? You can order it over the internet today.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

SpaceX just nailed its most challenging Falcon 9 rocket landing to date

If you've been following the SpaceX launch calendar, you know this week marks the first launch from Cape Canaveral in two months. We have the details on where you can watch the launch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Touchdown! Japan successfully lands its Hayabusa2 spacecraft on asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency has just completed the latest stage of its extraordinarily complex mission, successfully landing its Hayabusa2 spacecraft on an asteroid millions of miles from Earth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa test drone traffic control system india aviation show
Emerging Tech

Delivery drones: NASA to test advanced traffic control system for cities

Delivery drone services are edging closer as NASA prepares to demonstrate its advanced drone traffic management system, which it claims offers safe and effective control of autonomous aircraft in urban areas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars x house kickstarter
Emerging Tech

Kickstarter campaign aims to help make 3D-printed space habitats for Mars

Mars X-House is an ambitious project that's intended to create a prototype future Mars habitat using 3D printing. And, thanks to a new Kickstarter campaign, you can be a part of it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl