  Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including Walmart’s two-hour delivery service, the Game Developers Conference’s plans to go online, Fortnite World Cup’s decision to skip this year, Xbox Series X updates, Space Day celebrations, and more.

Marc Anteparra-Naujock and Fatality

Nibler is then joined by  Marc Anteparra-Naujock, chief executive officer of Caffelli, and e-sports legend Fatality, who discuss the Mercy Corps & Caffelli streaming fundraiser, happening Saturday, May 2.

Greg Daniels

Comedy legend Greg Daniels, creator and executive producer of the new series Upload, joins the program to talk about the series’ debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge, one of the founders of the influential rock band Blink-182, and co-founder, chairman of the board, and chief executive officer of To the Stars … Academy of Arts & Science, talks about how he was able to get the U.S. government to admit for the first time the existence of UFOs.

In this time of social distancing, how are we supposed to get our club fix? DT’s Riley Winn joins the program to talk about attending one of the first virtual nightclubs and how he fist-pumped his way through the night.

Finally, we check in with Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, for Tech Briefs, where he wraps up the biggest tech stories from this past week, including Apple and Google’s COVID-tracking API, Facebook allowing users to port photos to Google, and more.

