  1. Gaming

Xbox Series X/S topples Switch sales in record-setting June

By

The Xbox Series X/S was the top-selling console platform in the United States in June, based on dollar sales tracked by NPD and reported by VentureBeat. Last month was the most successful June ever for Xbox, breaking a previous dollar sales record set in 2011. Many are speculating that the surge in sales is due to Microsoft’s strong showing at E3 2021.

Gaming hardware has seen a dramatic increase in sales over the past year, with a 112% increase in sales across the Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Despite the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines allowing for a return to a version of normalcy and numerous hardware shortages due to manufacturing issues, console sales continue to do extremely well.

For the first half of 2021, the Nintendo Switch was the overall best-selling unit in both dollar sales and units, and it remained the top seller in units in June. The PlayStation 5 is the fastest unit-selling console platform in history over its 8 months on the market.

The Switch was the top-selling console in both units and dollar sales in May until its reign was toppled by the Series X/S. It’s unclear whether the Series X/S can continue this run, particularly with component shortages still occurring and Nintendo’s extremely well-received E3 presentation looming in the background.

Xbox also had a dramatic E3 presentation this year, which introduced players to big-name titles like Halo Infinite, Redfall, and Starfield. Microsoft recently announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, expanding the console’s influence into the world of cloud gaming and streaming.

It remains to be seen whether all of these slick announcements will be enough to bolster Xbox Series X/S sales through the long term.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021

Red Dead Online’s season passes should become a live service standard

red dead online

Fortnite challenge guide: Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas

Overhead view of Holly Hatchery in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy equipment on top of abductors

Closeup of abductor from Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

Alien nanite in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien trees

Alien tree in Fortnite.

The true cost of the Steam Deck is higher than you think

Steam Deck

Don’t like SteamOS? You can install Windows on your Steam Deck instead

Steam Deck

Steam’s Switch-like portable console launches this December

Someone playing the Steam Deck.

How to pre-order NBA 2K22

Luka Donic will be on the cover of NBA 2K22

Forget HyperX and Razer: Why you need to buy this Alienware gaming headset today

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset

Resident Evil Village PC performance patch will fix stuttering, framerate

lady dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Re:Verse abruptly delayed to 2022 ahead of this month’s launch

A gameplay screenshot showing the gunplay of Resident Evil Re:Verse.