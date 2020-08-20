On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Facebook’s removal of QAnon groups, Google Maps’ real-time wildfire information, NASA’s Artemis moon mission, and more.
We then speak with Jeff Coleman, chief executive officer of BrainLeap Technologies, about its new series of PC-based games for kids that help improve focus and attention.
Nibler then talks with Garrick Orchard, researcher at Intel Labs, about how its giving wheelchair-bound people independence through a new robotic arm that can aid those with spinal injuries.
Checking in on gaming news is DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra, who discusses Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a preview of the Xbox Series X, Fortnite on eBay, and more.
Finally, we take a look at what’s coming up in movies, including the upcoming Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, the 6-part gaming documentary High Score, Lucifer season 5, and Queen & Slim.
Editors' Recommendations
- How TikTok tracks, Surface Duo preview, and more | Digital Trends Live
- Epic Games vs. app stores, David Arquette, and more | Digital Trends Live
- Congress delays antitrust hearings, virtual MLB fans | Digital Trends Live
- Oracle eyes TikTok, SpaceX’s 100th launch, and more| Digital Trends Live
- Trump posts blocked, TikTok’s TV app, Nate Robinson | Digital Trends Live