On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Facebook’s removal of QAnon groups, Google Maps’ real-time wildfire information, NASA’s Artemis moon mission, and more.

Jeff Coleman

We then speak with Jeff Coleman, chief executive officer of BrainLeap Technologies, about its new series of PC-based games for kids that help improve focus and attention.

Garrick Orchard

Nibler then talks with Garrick Orchard, researcher at Intel Labs, about how its giving wheelchair-bound people independence through a new robotic arm that can aid those with spinal injuries.

Checking in on gaming news is DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra, who discusses Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a preview of the Xbox Series X, Fortnite on eBay, and more.

Finally, we take a look at what’s coming up in movies, including the upcoming Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, the 6-part gaming documentary High Score, Lucifer season 5, and Queen & Slim.

