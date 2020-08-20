  1. Digital Trends Live

Facebook blocks QAnon, Artemis moon mission, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Facebook’s removal of QAnon groups, Google Maps’ real-time wildfire information, NASA’s Artemis moon mission, and more.

Jeff Coleman

We then speak with Jeff Coleman, chief executive officer of BrainLeap Technologies, about its new series of PC-based games for kids that help improve focus and attention.

Garrick Orchard

Nibler then talks with Garrick Orchard, researcher at Intel Labs, about how its giving wheelchair-bound people independence through a new robotic arm that can aid those with spinal injuries.

Checking in on gaming news is DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra, who discusses Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a preview of the Xbox Series X, Fortnite on eBay, and more.

Finally, we take a look at what’s coming up in movies, including the upcoming Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, the 6-part gaming documentary High Score, Lucifer season 5, and Queen & Slim.

