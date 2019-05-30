Digital Trends Live: Apple sells iTunes data, Xbox Game Pass, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, DT Producer Adrien Warner joins host Greg Nibler to discuss the trending tech headlines of the day, including Apple selling iTunes listening data, Starlink’s satellite internet available to some by end of year, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Volkswagen’s hologram control system, Chinese robot health inspections, and more.

Later in the show we are joined by NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch to discuss the evolution of car and engine technology, and his goal to give 100 tickets for each race to armed forces members.

We also welcome Andrew Zimmerman, president of Frog, to talk about their 50 years of industrial design, and the future of designing new products.