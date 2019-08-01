Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Note 10 loses headphone jack, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the biggest trending stories in tech, including leaked images of the Galaxy Note 10 showing no headphone jack, a malfunctioning postal drone crash, solar-powered and autonomous aircraft in China, tires that generate electricity, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler is joined by Oz Alon, founder and chief executive officer of HoneyBook, who discusses how to solve the administrative issues of small businesses and entrepreneurs, so that companies can focus on their products or services.

Bobby Beckmann, chief technology officer of Lifesize, joins the show to talk about culture collaboration tools and building out a conferencing platform for the decentralized workforce.

Finally, Alex Shah, founder and CEO of Solo Sciences, discusses the counterfeit issues in the cannabis industry, and how to resolve them.