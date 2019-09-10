Digital Trends Live: Apple event preview, Google Play Pass, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, talk about the biggest trending stories in tech, including Apple’s September event, a Google Play Pass subscription service, a Sony PlayStation controversy, MIT’s color-changing ink, robot priests, and more.

We then speak with Jason Harris, co-founder, chief executive officer, and president of Mekanism, about character and influence, as well as his new book, The Soulful Art of Persuasion: The 11 Habits That Will Make Anyone A Master Influencer.

Agustin Huerta, vice president of technology at Globant, then discusses how chatbot technology has changed and matured, and what our A.I. future may look like.

Matej Zalar, co-founder and CEO of Visionect, joins us to talk about how to eliminate distraction in an open-layout office, and how to keep meetings productive and efficient.

Finally, we’re joined by Dr. Tim Livengood, associate research scientist in the department of astronomy at the University of Maryland, who talks about his latest findings, as well as the heavy oxygen isotopes found on Mars.