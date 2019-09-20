Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Roku’s new OS, Apple’s “slofie,” storming Area 51, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dive into the biggest trending topics in tech, including Roku’s updated operating system, Apple’s slow-motion selfie cam the “Slofie,” a VR Groundhog Day game, more deepfake tech, SpaceX’s new Starship rocket, and grab your tinfoil hats because the Storm Area 51 event happens tonight.

Later we’re joined by multi-faceted recording artist Pedro Capó, who co-hosts Univision’s Reina De La Canción that premiers later this month.

We then welcome John Griber, Emmy award-winning director of photography for National Geographic’s Life Below Zero, who talks with Nibler about how his show reflects the harsh realities of life in Alaska.

Derk Hendricksen, co-chief executive officer of Treasure8, talks with Nibler about the future of food technology and decreasing global food waste.

Finally we speak with Adam Jiwan, CEO and co-founder of Spring Labs, who discusses blockchain as a viable security solution

