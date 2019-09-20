On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dive into the biggest trending topics in tech, including Roku’s updated operating system, Apple’s slow-motion selfie cam the “Slofie,” a VR Groundhog Day game, more deepfake tech, SpaceX’s new Starship rocket, and grab your tinfoil hats because the Storm Area 51 event happens tonight.

Later we’re joined by multi-faceted recording artist Pedro Capó, who co-hosts Univision’s Reina De La Canción that premiers later this month.

We then welcome John Griber, Emmy award-winning director of photography for National Geographic’s Life Below Zero, who talks with Nibler about how his show reflects the harsh realities of life in Alaska.

Derk Hendricksen, co-chief executive officer of Treasure8, talks with Nibler about the future of food technology and decreasing global food waste.

Finally we speak with Adam Jiwan, CEO and co-founder of Spring Labs, who discusses blockchain as a viable security solution