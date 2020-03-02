On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the continuing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Google Stadia’s tiers of service, AT&T TV, space news, and more.

Corey Gaskin, Dt’s Mobile editor, reviews his five favorite things about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 device.

Austin Cohen

Austin Cohen, founder and chief executive officer of Flexit, then discusses how it can help you get a workout in wherever you are, with access to thousands of gyms where you can pay by the minute.

We then review the Fujifilm X-T4, which erases every complaint we had about the X-T.

Brian Wallace

Nibler then speaks with Brian Wallace, founder and president of NowSourcing, about creating infographics that tell a simple story backed up with data.

Then we talk awesome tech you can’t buy yet, where we take a look at a solar-powered bike light, a portable ultrasonic cleaner, and the Casio F-91W solid-state watch.

