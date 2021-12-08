Google’s Stadia cloud gaming now available on LG smart TVs

LG today announced that Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is now available on LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0. The Stadia app is available to download from the LG Content Store in the United States and 21 other countries, giving gamers access to more than 200 games without having to plug a single device into their TV, and without having to download gigabytes of data first. You’ll still need a controller, of course.

With a $10-a-month subscription to Stadia Pro, you’ll be able to play more than 30 games without additional charges, as well as enjoy support for 4K HDR and graphics hitting 60 frames per second — plus 5.1 surround sound. That’ll require as much bandwidth as you can throw at it, though.

By being able to stream games on Stadia directly on your LG TV, you’ll no longer need an additional device like Chromecast to get up and running, potentially saving gamers a few bucks. Not that getting started is all that expensive these days — a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra can currently be had for just $22 on Google’s website, down from its usual $80. Presumably playing directly through your LG TV won’t suffer any sort of lag compared to other devices, and LG’s smart TVs do have easily accessible Ethernet ports (Chromecast Ultra requires going through the power brick), so you can keep things running as smoothly as possible.

Stadia also works with Chromecast Ultra, the new Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, One FHD Streaming Stick, Philips Android TVs, the TCL 5-Series and 6-Series, the Xiaomi Mibox 3 and Mibox 4, and the Hisense U7G, U8G, and U9G.

And along with the official Stadia controller, other compatible controllers include a keyboard and mouse, PlayStation DualShock 4, Xbox One, Xbox One Elite, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox 360, Switch Pro, and a virtual touchpad via your phone.

