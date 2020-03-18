  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New MacBook Air and iPad Pro, PS5 specs, SpaceX, and more

By

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech topics of the day, including COVID-19 entertainment delays, a new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, SpaceX misses the landing, PS5 specs, and more.

To demystify some of the language and letters of the TV world, Caleb Denison walks through the acronyms, definitions, and technology of the TVs that are beginning to hit the market.

Charlie Randall

Charlie Randall, chief executive officer of McIntosh Labs, discusses the ultimate home theater, and how they’ve been pushing the boundaries of home audio and video since 1949.

Luke Larsen reviews the refreshed MacBook Air, which is “twice as fast,” and has an improved keyboard.

What’s TBD this week? Join Nibler as he welcomes (from a safe distance, of course) Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh to discuss the sci-fi tech that exists on TV, but not in reality (yet).

Doron Nir

Doron Nir, co-founder and CEO of StreamElements, joins the program to talk about what companies can learn about live streaming during this time of social distancing.

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski

Finally, Nibler talks with Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as “Doctor Mike,” about how to stay on top of the COVID-19 news, and the importance of finding accurate, true information about the coronavirus.

