Greg Nibler and Riley Winn are on-location in Maui, Hawaii, for Day Two of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, where they take a look at the biggest announcements, news, and hottest developments from the world of 5G. As the world heads toward the freedom, speed, and connectivity that a true 5G network will bring, Qualcomm’s new chips are on the leading edge of 5G innovation that will enable users all over the world to experience the reality of a true Internet of Things. For the Top 5 takeaways from Day One, head here.

Nibler and Winn have compiled the best highlights from the second day of the summit and have boiled down the biggest news of the day with their Top 5 takeaways.

No. 1: Changing the way we store IDs

The expansion of 5G will change the way we store our personal identification, as Google and Qualcomm have announced a partnership that will allow you to store your driver’s license on your phone, safely and securely. As every aspect of our lives become interconnected, we use our phones for everything from payments to directions to schedules, so we’re not far off from the day where a 5G phone is the only thing in our pockets.

No. 2: 5G will break down communication barriers

With the speeds and processing that 5G is set to bring, communication barriers of all kinds are set to fall. 5G will allow for instant, simultaneous, cross-language translation between people, as showcased during the summit with a person speaking Mandarin having their speech translated in written form in both Mandarin and English with almost no latency. The A.I. not only transcribes what you say, but can read it back with your voice and speech pattern, which is important because much of language and communication depends on how you say something, not just what you say.

No. 3: Snapdragon will make social media better

Because of the processing of 5G devices and networks, social media cameras and filters will work with blazing speed. Facial-mapping, lenses, and more will work with speed and efficiency not before seen with older networks.

No. 4: 5G will make us better photographers

As cameras in phones have gotten better, we’ve all become better photographers. But the promise of 5G network and devices will exponentially change the way we take and share photographs. From phones with up to five cameras built in, to A.I. that can process the focusing, lenses, and images in real time, not to mention the explosion of 4K and 8K video, cameras and photography are about to enter a new golden age.

No. 5: Gaming will change forever

Cloud gaming and mobile gaming will also see major boosts with 5G. From Google Stadia to Fortnite, gaming that isn’t tethered to a console, but piped to our devices with 5G will level the playing field for gamers who don’t have the latest desktop gaming PC.

Cristiano Amon

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, Inc. discusses how 2020 is going to get a 5G kick in the pants, from increased stream speed for cloud gaming, to the way we interact online.

Steve Aoki

Nibler talks with Steve Aoki, DJ, producer, and writer, about how 5G is changing about the way he performs and connects with his fans.

Editors' Recommendations