Amazon Key program expands to put your junk in your trunk

Let’s face it: Amazon is actually two really big companies: It’s a giant online retail behemoth that seems to sell almost everything under the sun, but in the background, they’re also a package delivery service. Now, Amazon is expanding their “Key” personalized delivery service to a sort of unexpected location: The trunk of your car.

So, do you need to make a copy of your car key and send it Jeff and crew? No, of course not. Amazon has partnered with Chevy, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo to start with, and your car has to have an internet connection – many cars made after 2015 already do – and the ability to open the trunk by remote.

After you sign up and set up your account, the Amazon Key app does the rest. Naturally, there are a lot of tracking and notifications involved in the system. In-Car delivery is rolling out to 37 cities right now, and you have to be a Prime member to use it, so if letting someone poke around in your trunk is OK with you, you know what to do.

Where to draw the line

Along with all the other problems Facebook is dealing with right now, a legacy issue with the social network is the posting – and the repercussions – for posting “explicit” content to the site. What you could or could not post can be a bit dodgy – this image of a cake that bore a certain resemblance to a certain body part got one woman’s account banned from Facebook-owned Instagram.

So what’s allowed, and what’s not? Facebook has just updated all their “community standards” and made them a bit easier to find but here’s the short no -no list: Hate speech, graphic violence, nudity and sexual activity, and “cruel and insensitive” posts, which Facebook defines as “content that targets victims of serious physical or emotional harm.” Beyond that, Facebook is also targeting spam, “false news,” and other bad behavior. Check out all the details, including what happens to someone’s page when they die.

One more switch for the Switch

If you ever thought the Nintendo Switch would make for a nifty portable PC as well as a gaming console, well, you’re sort of in luck. Eurogamer reports that console hackers fail0verflow have found an exploit in the console that lets it run Linux, as you can see here in this short video. And if you think Nintendo will just send out a software patch to solve the issue, you’re wrong: Eurogamer says the exploit works at the hardware level, specifically the Nvidia Tegra system-on-chip, and any fix is going to have to be made in a physical redesign of the console’s computing hardware.

So, you can run Linux on a Switch, big deal, right? Well, here’s the bigger deal: the exploit will eventually be exploited to allow homebrew game developers to run unlicensed games on the switch, and even play them in the Switch’s actual gaming OS, known as Horizon.

