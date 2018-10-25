DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

Share

It’s official: DT Daily is up and running. In our premiere episode, we touched upon the future of food delivery and the launch of the Boring Company’s first high-speed tunnel, not to mention the challenge with building your own personal brand in the age of Instagram and other social media behemoths.

In Wednesday’s episode, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner ran through an assortment of reader comments as well as the latest headlines, from Apple’s forthcoming Netflix competitor, to the latest iteration of Facebook Messenger, to Spatial’s new augmented-reality glasses.

Later in the show, Nibler sat down with Emerging Tech Editor Drew Prindle to discuss the dangers associated with modern drones, as well as the regulations the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) has recently put in place to combat rouge UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). The two also talked about other potential anti-drone measures, including eagles and the aptly named “SkyWall 100,” both of which are currently being utilized in some capacity or another.

Drones weren’t the only things on the DT Daily agenda for Wednesday, however.

Nibler and Digital Trends brand manager BJ Frogozo also spoke with notable Twitch streamer Disguised Toast about the origins of his professional career, the current nature of the Twitch economy, and TwitchCon, an annual event in which streamers and their communities celebrate, educate themselves, and broadcast alongside other like-minded streamers. Toast even made a few suggestions for budding streamers looking to start their own Twitch channel. (Hint: Don’t start with Twitch.)

Kim Wetzel, Digital Trends’ smart home editor, also made a guest appearance alongside Sony’s new robotic dog, Aibo. The sixth-generation, A.I.-powered companion is one of the most advanced robots to hit the consumer market in recent years, one that is set to launch in mid-December to the tune of $2,900. Still, if you’re in the market for a robo-pooch who can wag its tail, shake, and learn a batch of other commonplace tricks, there’s really alternative.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.